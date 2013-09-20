Drake postpones tour, citing ‘tech requirements’

Fans who answered “yes” to Drake”s “Would You Like A Tour” forthcoming concert outing will have to wait a little longer to see the Canadian rapper live.

Citing “an intense rehearsal schedule and technical production requirements,” Drake announced that the outing, which was supposed to start Sept. 25 in Portland, Ore. will now start Oct. 18 in Pittsburgh.

The 16 dates affected by the shift have now been tacked on to the end of Drake’s tour, according to Pitchfork.

Now that he”s pushed back the tour, Drake found time to go on “The Ellen Show” yesterday and awkwardly answer her “Who Has Drake Dated” questions and plug his new album, “Nothing Was The Same,” which comes out Sept. 24. He clammed up a little about Rihanna, but was more forthcoming about Nicki Minaj.

http://www.kaltura.com/p/594251/sp/59425100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/6995152/partner_id/594251

09-25 Portland, OR – Rose Garden *

09-26 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome *

09-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

09-29 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *

09-30 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place *

10-02 Saskatoon, Sascatchewan – Credit Union Centre *

10-03 Winnipeg, Manitoba – MTS Centre *

10-05 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

10-06 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *

10-08 St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center *

10-09 Chicago, IL – United Center *

10-11 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

10-12 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *

10-13 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena *

10-15 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

10-16 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center *

10-18 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center *

10-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

10-21 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre *

10-22 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre *

10-24 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre *

10-26 Hartford, CT – XL Center *

10-27 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

10-28 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

10-30 Boston, MA – TD Garden *

10-31 Washington, DC – Verizon Center *

11-02 Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena *

11-03 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

11-05 Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena *

11-06 Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum *

11-07 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena *

11-09 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena *

11-10 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

11-12 San Antonio, TX – AT & T Center *

11-13 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

11-16 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center *

11-18 Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Arena *

11-19 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena *

11-21 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center *

11-22 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Hotel *

11-24 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

11-25 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center *

11-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

11-30 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *

12-01 Edmonton, Alberta – Rexall Place *

12-03 Portland, OR – Rose Garden Arena *

12-04 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome *

12-07 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *

12-08 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

12-09 Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

12-11 Saint Louis, MO – Scottrade Center *

12-12 Chicago, IL – United Center *

12-13 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *

12-15 Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center *

12-16 Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills *

* with Miguel and Future