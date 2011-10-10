Drake pushes back ‘Take Care’ to clear samples

Drake has pushed back the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, “Take Care,” to take care of business.

Citing clearance issues, Drake took to his website over the weekend to post that the set would now come out Nov. 15 instead of Oct. 24.

“So I have completed 19 songs (17 on physical and 2 on bonus), and have run into a roadblock of clearing 3 samples in time to make the October 24th date,” he stated. “My options were to take the songs off and make the birthday release happen, or to take an extra couple weeks to get the paper work right and give you the album they way I NEED you to hear it. The choice was clear as day for me. November 15th you will get Take Care the exact way I created it with no trimmings.”

The Toronto- based rapper says the delay will also cause him to push back his “Club Paradise” tour to early 2012; dates will be released next week.

“Headlines,” the first official single from “Take Care,” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard”s Rap Songs chart.

Drake will appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.  Actress Anna Faris hosts the Oct. 15 edition.
 

