Drake ready to take over ‘Saturday Night Live’ in new promos

“Saturday Night Live” is about to get a double-dose of Drake this weekend, as the rapper-singer will act as both host and musical guest on the upcoming episode.

The star gets some help from “SNL” stars Bobby Moynihan and Jay Pharoah in a series of new promos which remind people that before winning Grammys and selling millions, the Canadian star was a young actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Plus, phantom beats, duck anatomy and cool cats.

Watch the promos here:

Drake last appeared on “SNL” in 2011 as the musical guest on an episode hosted by Anna Faris.