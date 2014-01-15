Drake ready to take over ‘Saturday Night Live’ in new promos

#Drake #SNL
01.15.14

“Saturday Night Live” is about to get a double-dose of Drake this weekend, as the rapper-singer will act as both host and musical guest on the upcoming episode. 

The star gets some help from “SNL” stars Bobby Moynihan and Jay Pharoah in a series of new promos which remind people that before winning Grammys and selling millions, the Canadian star was a young actor on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Plus, phantom beats, duck anatomy and cool cats.

Watch the promos here:

Drake last appeared on “SNL” in 2011 as the musical guest on an episode hosted by Anna Faris.

