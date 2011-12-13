Drake sets Club Paradise tour dates with Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky

Considering the content of some of his songs, spending the night with Drake wouldn’t always be “paradise,” but those who spend the money on concert tickets have immediate access to Club Paradise.
The Young Money MC/singer has set around two dozen tour dates, with openers Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky. Things kick off on Feb. 14 in Miami (happy Valentine’s Day) and currently run through March 11.
No word yet about onsales, due to the nature of the news release: it seems European Live Nation promoters jumped on announcing his North American and overseas dates. An announcement from Drake’s stateside team is expected soon.
Drake also has four additional stops between now and then, three for Christmas shows and one for New Year’s Day in Las Vegas.
The Club Paradise tour comes on the heels of Drake’s No. 1-charting release this year, “Take Care.”
Here are Drake’s North American tour dates, with more TBA
February 14 – Miami, FL @ Bank United Center
February 15 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center
February 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 21 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
February 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
February 24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center
February 25 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
February 27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 2 – Arlington, TX @ College Park Center
March 4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Tucson Arena
March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Galen Center
March 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
March 10 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center
March 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
