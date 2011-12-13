Drake sets Club Paradise tour dates with Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky

Considering the content of some of his songs, spending the night with Drake wouldn’t always be “paradise,” but those who spend the money on concert tickets have immediate access to Club Paradise.

The Young Money MC/singer has set around two dozen tour dates, with openers Kendrick Lamar and ASAP Rocky. Things kick off on Feb. 14 in Miami (happy Valentine’s Day) and currently run through March 11.

No word yet about onsales, due to the nature of the news release: it seems European Live Nation promoters jumped on announcing his North American and overseas dates. An announcement from Drake’s stateside team is expected soon.

Drake also has four additional stops between now and then, three for Christmas shows and one for New Year’s Day in Las Vegas.

The Club Paradise tour comes on the heels of Drake’s No. 1-charting release this year, “Take Care.”

Here are Drake’s North American tour dates, with more TBA

February 14 – Miami, FL @ Bank United Center

February 15 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center

February 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 21 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center

February 25 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

February 27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 2 – Arlington, TX @ College Park Center

March 4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Tucson Arena

March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Galen Center

March 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

March 10 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center

March 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena