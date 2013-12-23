Drake to pull double-duty on Jan. 18 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Drake fans will be getting a double-dose of the Toronto rapper on the next episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Following in the footsteps of such music stars as Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, the Grammy-winning superstar will fill the role of both host and musical guest on the January 18 episode of the late-night series, as revealed on the Jimmy Fallon-hosted episode that aired over the weekend. This will be Drake’s second appearance on the show after his stint as musical guest in 2011.

Though best known by his musical alter-ego, Drake (née Aubrey Graham) also starred on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” from 2001-2009.



