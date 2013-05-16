Drake’s expanded OVO Fest will feature Frank Ocean and James Blake

Drake is once again heading home, and he’s bringing along some famous friends.

The rapper today revealed details on the forthcoming 4th annual hip hop summer festival OVO FEST, taking place at The Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, in Drake’s native Toronto.

For the first time, the fest will cover two days, taking place August 4 and 5.

Critically acclaimed crooner and Odd Future affiliate Frank Ocean will headline night, along with dreamy Brit artist James Blake.

Drake himself will headline night two, which will also feature other artists to be announced.

The show will showcase songs from Drake’s upcoming album “Nothing Was the Same.” He has no other upcoming shows planned.

Audiences should be on the lookout for any special guests at the event. At last year’s fest, Drake invited Snoop (Dogg) Lion, Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross on stage for surprise performances, while guest appearances in previous years have included no less than Jay-Z, Eminem and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets will cost a steep $299.50 (plus fees), and go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10:00AM EDT. But act fast, because last year’s fest reportedly sold out in seven minutes.