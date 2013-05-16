Drake’s expanded OVO Fest will feature Frank Ocean and James Blake

#Frank Ocean #Drake
05.16.13 5 years ago

Drake is once again heading home, and he’s bringing along some famous friends.

The rapper today revealed details on the forthcoming 4th annual hip hop summer festival OVO FEST, taking place at The Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, in Drake’s native Toronto.

For the first time, the fest will cover two days, taking place August 4 and 5. 

Critically acclaimed crooner and Odd Future affiliate Frank Ocean will headline night, along with dreamy Brit artist James Blake.

Drake himself will headline night two, which will also feature other artists to be announced. 

The show will showcase songs from Drake’s upcoming album “Nothing Was the Same.” He has no other upcoming shows planned.

Audiences should be on the lookout for any special guests at the event. At last year’s fest, Drake invited Snoop (Dogg) Lion, Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross on stage for surprise performances, while guest appearances in previous years have included no less than Jay-Z, Eminem and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets will cost a steep $299.50 (plus fees), and go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10:00AM EDT. But act fast, because last year’s fest reportedly sold out in seven minutes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean#Drake
TAGSDrakefrank oceanjames blakeMolson Canadian AmphitheatreNOTHING WAS THE SAMEOVO Festtoronto

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP