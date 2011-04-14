DreamWorks moving forward on sequel to Hugh Jackman film ‘Real Steel’

The Hugh Jackman film “Real Steel” may be four months away from hitting theaters, but DreamWorks is already making plans for a sequel, according to Deadline.com.

After building significant buzz at internal screenings and CinemaCon, DreamWorks has reportedly asked writer John Gatins to start on the screenplay for the sequel. It’s not yet known if Jackman or director Shawn Levy (“A Night at the Museum,” “Date Night”) will return.

In the futuristic “Real Steel,” robots have replaced humans in the boxing world. A washed-up fighter (Jackman), with his estranged teenage son in tow, becomes a promoter of a robot with a seemingly unbreakable winning streak. Together, the trio make their way to the increasingly violent championship bout.

The film is based on a short story by Richard Matheson (“I Am Legend,” “Duel”). Matheson himself first adapted the story for a classic “Twilight Zone” episode called “Steel” in 1963. The episode starred Lee Marvin.

“Real Steel” is produced by Angry Films’ Don Murphy (the “Transformers” films) and Susan Montford, Levy and Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Back to the Future”).

Steven Spielberg, Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey are exec producing, along with Josh and Mary McLaglen.

“Real Steel,” also starring Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) and Anthony Mackie (“The Hurt Locker”), opens nationwide October 7.



Watch the trailer: