Drew Carey, Meryl Davis, Billy Dee Williams lead ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast

Can Lando Calrissian dance?

That is one of the many questions that will be answered on the upcoming season of ABC's “Dancing With the Stars.” The long-running competition show has released the lineup of celebrity hoofers.

In addition to Lando himself Billy Dee Williams, “DWTS” will feature Drew Carey, two Olympic gold medalists, a swimming legend and a “Full House” cast member.

The new season will feature a new twist called “The Switch Up,” in which viewers can vote to swap celebrities and professional dance pairings. Each coupe will be required to swap partners at sometime during the season.

“Dancing with the Stars” hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced the lineup today on “Good Morning America.”

The two-hour season premiere airs Monday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here's the full list of celebrity contestants:

– Ex-pro hockey player Sean Avery, who will be paired with Karina Smirnoff

– Former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure, who will be paired with Mark Ballas

– “Price is Right” host Drew Carey, who will be paired with Cheryl Burke

– Olympic medalist Meryl Davis, who will be paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

– “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, who will be paired with Tony Dovolani

– “Big Time Rush” star James Maslow, who will be paired with Peta Mugatroyd

– Actress Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years,” “The West Wing”), who will be paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

– Swimming legend Diana Nyan, who will be paired with Henry Byalikov

– Paralympic Games athlete Amy Purdy, who will be paired with Derek Hough

– Teen pop star Cody Simpson, who will be paired with Witney Carson

– Meryl Davis' Olmpic skating partner Charlie White, who will be paired with Sharna Burgess

– “Star Wars” trilogy star Billy Dee Williams, who will be paired with Emma Slater