‘Drunk History’ and ‘Nathan For You’ renewed by Comedy Central

#Nathan For You #Comedy Central
07.25.14 4 years ago

The next round is on Comedy Central.

The cable network has announced third season renewals for the comedy series “Drunk History” and “Nathan For You.” 

Both new seasons will premiere sometime in 2015.

“Drunk History” is executive produced by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions” Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Owen Burke.

The show's second season featured appearances by Martin Starr, Charlie Day, Lisa Bonet and Terry Crews, among others. 

“Nathan For You” is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone. 

The series finds Fielder trying to help real life small business by using outrageous promotional gimmicks. 

They join the previously announced renewals of “Broad City,” “Kroll Show,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Review” and “TripTank” and an extended fourth season of “Key & Peele.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nathan For You#Comedy Central
TAGSCOMEDY CENTRALDRUNK HISTORYnathan for you

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP