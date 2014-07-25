‘Drunk History’ and ‘Nathan For You’ renewed by Comedy Central

The next round is on Comedy Central.

The cable network has announced third season renewals for the comedy series “Drunk History” and “Nathan For You.”

Both new seasons will premiere sometime in 2015.

“Drunk History” is executive produced by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions” Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Owen Burke.

The show's second season featured appearances by Martin Starr, Charlie Day, Lisa Bonet and Terry Crews, among others.

“Nathan For You” is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Dave Kneebone.

The series finds Fielder trying to help real life small business by using outrageous promotional gimmicks.

They join the previously announced renewals of “Broad City,” “Kroll Show,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Review” and “TripTank” and an extended fourth season of “Key & Peele.”