Sometimes the best way to sort out your opinions about the Oscars is to enjoy a Desi Arnaz-sized drunken stupor and yell a lot about the year's nominees.

That's what happened this year when I joined YouTube maven RJ Aguiar, YouTube bad-ass Miles Jai, and actual actor Allison Lane to hash out this year's nominees in “Drunk Oscar Picks.” Damn. I get loud and I'm sorry. But I will not apologize for choosing Edward Norton over JK Simmons.