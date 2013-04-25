‘Duck Dynasty’ finale gooses ‘American Idol’ and sets A&E records

04.25.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
The third season finale of “Duck Dynasty” set A&E records on Wednesday (April 24) night and, once again, cemented its position as cable’s top zombie-free series.
“Duck Dynasty” drew a whopping 9.6 million viewers on Wednesday night. That’s an A&E record. The finale also set A&E highs with 5.6 million viewers among adults 25-54, 5.5 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers among adults 18-34.
Want a little more perspective? The finale outdrew every network program for the night with the exception of “American Idol” and “Survivor.” And while “American Idol” was network TV’s top Wednesday program with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49, “Duck Dynasty” did a 4.3 rating in the key demographic, 34 percent above “Idol.”
For the season, “Duck Dynasty” has averaged 8.4 million viewers, a 95 percent bump over last season. The series is up by 92 percent among adults 18-49 with 4.8 million viewers. A&E boasts “Duck Dynasty” is cable’s top non-fiction series and No. 2 overall, behind only “Walking Dead.”
Production on the fourth season will begin soon and new episodes will return later in 2013.

Around The Web

TAGSA&EDUCK DYNASTYTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP