Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg bringing ‘Ballers’ to HBO

02.13.14 4 years ago

Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg are ready to be “Ballers” for HBO.

The cable network has ordered the duo”s halfhour project to series, according to Variety.

Although plot details are scarce, Johnson will star in the series as a former NFL player who has various interactions with a group of recurring characters, including a religious pro athlete, a sports agent, an ESPN reporter, an ex-football wife, and more.

“Ballers” marks Johnson’s first regular TV series acting gig.

Johnson, Wahlberg, Evan Reilly, Dany Garcia and Peter Berg will exec produce the series. Berg (“Friday Night Lights”) also directed the pilot from a script by Wahlberg’s agent Steve Levinson.

Johnson’s small screen resume includes hosting the reality seres “The Hero,” and guesting on various shows through the years (often as himself), including “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Hannah Montana” and “Family Guy.” On the big screen, he’ll soon be seen in “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” and “Fast and Furious 7.”

Johnson and Wahlberg starred together in Michael Bay’s 2013 comedy “Pain & Gain.”

Are you excited to see The Rock on TV?

