Dwayne Johnson and the Russo Brothers team up for action-thriller ‘Ciudad’

With his latest film, the family-friendly sequel “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”, inching toward a $300 million global gross thanks to healthy overseas totals, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has decided to switch gears.

The “Fast Five” actor has made a deal to star in “Ciudad”, a gritty action-thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russo that will see him playing a mercenary assigned to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Brazilian drug lord.

The film is based on an upcoming graphic novel of the same name that was co-written by the Russos and comic book artist/writer Ande Parks (“Green Arrow”).

The Russo Brothers are best known for their work as TV comedy directors, having helmed multiple episodes of shows including “Arrested Development” and “Community”. In the feature world they’ve previously directed two films: the 2002 crime comedy “Welcome to Collinwood” starring William H. Macy, Isaiah Washington, Sam Rockwell and Patricia Clarkson (the movie was produced by Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney); and the critically-panned 2006 comedy “You, Me and Dupree” starring Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson.

“Exploring genre has always been a driving motivation for us as filmmakers. This movie is the culmination of a long time ambition to bring our sensibilities to an action thriller,” said the Russos in a statemnt.

The brothers will co-direct the film, which was adapted for the screen by Joe Russo alone.

Johnson will next be seen in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, which is slated to hit theaters on June 29.

What do you think of the new project? Do you prefer Johnson in lighter fare or in more adult-oriented movies? Curious to see what the Russos can accomplish in the action genre? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris