Fun fact: Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

Fun fact: Parkinson’s is a degenerative disorder of the nervous system that leads to motor failure, behavioral problems, and dementia.

Fun fact: E! kicked off its Golden Globes coverage in the most insensitive manner possible, and there will likely be a copy writer packing up his desk in the morning.

