“Eaten Alive” was a whole lot of nothing

Discovery”s two-hour special in which a man was to be eaten by a “mega-anaconda” should”ve been called “Squeezed Alive” as its star, Paul Rosalie, wasn”t close to being eaten alive.

“The Newsroom” writer: I got kicked out of the writers” room for objecting to campus rape episode

“I love Aaron, and I learned an incredible amount working for him, but I felt this storyline was unacceptable,” Alena Smith says of her experience with last night”s “disasterpiece” of an episode in which Aaron Sorkin “rapesplains it all” in a terrible, terrible, terrible way. PLUS: Sam Waterston reacts to last night”s episode.

Len Goodman: I”m done with “Dancing with the Stars” after next season

“I'm doing the spring one when I go out there… and that's going to be my last one,” he says, adding: “'Dancing with the Stars' – next year is their 10th year, it's the 20th series of the show. So I think that's a nice place to stop.”

“Homeland” star was taken aback by last night”s twist

“It caught me off guard,” said the “Homeland” vet, adding: “It was very foreign experience to me, I”ve never experienced that as an actor.” PLUS: “Homeland” never felt more like “24.”

Howard Stern agrees to do a 4th season of “America”s Got Talent”

The shock jock announced this morning he'll return as “America's Judge.”

Letterman tells whom Stephen Colbert should pick as his 1st “Late Show” guest

“Vladimir Putin,” Dave told TMZ while attending the Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend.

2 scientific journals accept a paper by Maggie Simpson and Edna Krabappel

The paper, also co-written by “Kim Jong Fun,” was submitted to expose two predatory, low-quality scientific journals.

“RuPaul”s Drag Race” teases Season 7

Meet RuPaul's 14 new queens.

Former “Greek” co-stars Amber Stevens and Andrew J. West get married

The pair met on the set of the ABC Family show.

Amanda Peet and her “Game of Thrones” hubby welcome their 3rd child

The “Togetherness” star and “Game of Thrones” co-creator David Benioff welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. He joins two older girls.