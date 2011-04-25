Ed Helms, Paul Simon score May’s middle ‘Saturday Night Live’

NBC had previously announced that Emmy winners Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake will be hosting the first and last of three new May Sweeps episodes of “Saturday Night Live.” Now we know who will be taking the stage for the month’s other episode.
Ed Helms will be dropping by the May 14 episode, hosting for the first time, while promoting both the conclusion of the “Office” season and “The Hangover II.” He’ll be paired with one of the show’s most venerable musical guests, Paul Simon, who will be making his eighth appearance as musical guest.
Former “SNL” star and head-writer Tina Fey will be taking the hosting reins for the third time on May 7, with Ellie Goulding making her first appearance as musical guest.
Then, two weeks later, “SNL” will have a big-name finale with Justin Timberlake’s fourth hosting stint and a second musical appearance by Lady Gaga.
Love all three of these hosts but, you know who’s funny? Jon Hamm. Why haven’t they gotten him to host again? One of the better comedic actors around with a great ability to think on his feet.
Probably because A. he hosted twice in less than a year; and B. he doesn’t have anything to promote at the time.
Strangely, the original rumor was that Seth Green was hosting the 5/14 episode, which made no sense, although I would have liked to have seen him on the show.
Helms strikes me as a guy who completely deserves his recent success. I know SNL isn’t exactly an arbiter of taste anymore, but being selected to host is still a very cool honour.
Ed Helms is a good choice for a host, but he was most likely asked to host to tie into promotion for The Hangover 2.
Ellie Goulding is a babe. An extremely talented babe. Very excited to see her episode with Fey.