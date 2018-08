Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Saturday’s episode of ‘SNL’ will be hosted by an odd and sort of boring choice in one Edward Norton. And if the promos he shot with Bobby Moynihan are any indication, it’s going to be a pretty awkward show. Loosen up there, Eddie! Or even better, ask Brad Pitt to come host in your place.

All cringing aside, however? I must say that “Nord” is the perfect name for Bobby Moynihan.