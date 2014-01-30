Ed Sheeran, The Band Perry, Miguel on remake of Elton’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

All the young acts love Elton: Ed Sheeran, The Band Perry, Emile Sande and Miguel are among the artists who will appear on a covers version of Elton John”s seminal “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

The album, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, will be reissued on March 25 on CD, vinyl, limited-edition yellow vinyl and in a box set featuring lots of goodies, including “Live at Hammersmith 1973” on CD, and a 100-page hardback book with new interviews with John and co-writer Bernie Taupin.

The deluxe and box set versions will include the Covers disc. Peter Asher produced the new versions and matched the artists, which also include Fall Out Boy, Hunter Hayes, and Fall Out Boy, with the songs. Surprisingly missing is John”s good pal, Lady Gaga.

I talked to John about the set a few months ago and he”s thrilled with the results. “The country versions by Hunter Hayes, The Band Perry and Zac Brown are just so beautiful,” he said. The Band Perry perform a bluegrass version of “Grey Seal” that wowed John, “and Hunter Hayes probably has one of the best voices in the world, so it”s been great to have those younger people on there.”

Around the time of the “Yellow Brick Road” release, John will be coming to 500 theaters in the U.S. via the release of “The Million Dollar Piano,” a theatrical showing of his Las Vegas show. It will play two night theatrically: March 18 and March 26.

Below is the line-up for the covers version of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”:

1. Ed Sheeran – Candle In The Wind

2. Miguel featuring Wale – Bennie And The Jets

3. Hunter Hayes – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

4. The Band Perry – Grey Seal

5. John Grant – Sweet Painted Lady

6. Emeli Sandé – All The Girls Love Alice

7. Imelda May – Your Sister Can”t Twist (But She Can Rock And Roll)

8. Fall Out Boy – Saturday Night”s Alright For Fighting

9. Zac Brown Band – Harmony