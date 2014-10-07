Ed Sheeran took dancing lessons for you: ‘Thinking Out Loud’ music video

10.07.14 4 years ago

During his recent U.S. tour, Ed Sheeran took ballroom dancing lessons for five hours a day.

The result — other than your undying admiration, your rising crush, your halting breath — is the new music video for his song “Thinking Out Loud,” off of his newest album “x.”

“Thinking Out Loud is one of my favourite tracks on the album, if not my favourite. It”s a great one to perform live and means a lot to me. I wanted the video to be a little different, so I opted for ballroom dancing. I had lessons for 5 hours a day when I was on my U.S. tour last month,” Sheeran said in a statement, like NBD.

The Suffolk-bred performer shot the video in L.A. with Emil Nava, who you may remember helmed Sheeran's award-winning vid for hit “Sing.”

“x” made it to the top of The Billboard 200 chart in June.

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran
TAGSED SHEERANsingersongwriterThinking Out Loud

