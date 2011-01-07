Edgar Ramirez to play Ares, the God of War in ‘Wrath of the Titans’

01.07.11 8 years ago

Edgar Ramirez may accept the role of Ares, the God of War opposite Sam Worthington’s Perseus in “Wrath of the Titans,” the sequel to last years “Clash of the Titans.” Deadline reports that the Venezuelan actor has been offered the role and it’s his for the taking.  Although “Clash” was widely held up as the reason movies shouldn’t be in 3D, due to it’s rushed and headache inducing 2D to 3D conversion, the film has made close to half a billion dollars worldwide. Director Jonathan Liebsman will replace Luis Leterrier at the helm, and we’re guessing it will be shot in 3D this time. Liebsman is coming off the highly anticipated “Battle: Los Angeles.”

You may recognize Ramirez from “The Bourne Ultimatum,” but he really made waves with his Golden Globe and SAG award nominations for his role as Carlos the Jackal in “Carlos,” the five and a half hour film directed by Olivier Assayas. If he accepts the role of Ares, he will be replacing British actor Tamer Hassan, who held the role in “Clash.”

As with all films so early in pre-production, things may change. Warner Brothers has yet to release an opening date for “Wrath of the Titans.” Stay tuned.

Around The Web

TAGSCARLOSEDGAR RAMIREZwrath of the titans

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP