Edgar Ramirez to play Ares, the God of War in ‘Wrath of the Titans’

Edgar Ramirez may accept the role of Ares, the God of War opposite Sam Worthington’s Perseus in “Wrath of the Titans,” the sequel to last years “Clash of the Titans.” Deadline reports that the Venezuelan actor has been offered the role and it’s his for the taking. Although “Clash” was widely held up as the reason movies shouldn’t be in 3D, due to it’s rushed and headache inducing 2D to 3D conversion, the film has made close to half a billion dollars worldwide. Director Jonathan Liebsman will replace Luis Leterrier at the helm, and we’re guessing it will be shot in 3D this time. Liebsman is coming off the highly anticipated “Battle: Los Angeles.”

You may recognize Ramirez from “The Bourne Ultimatum,” but he really made waves with his Golden Globe and SAG award nominations for his role as Carlos the Jackal in “Carlos,” the five and a half hour film directed by Olivier Assayas. If he accepts the role of Ares, he will be replacing British actor Tamer Hassan, who held the role in “Clash.”

As with all films so early in pre-production, things may change. Warner Brothers has yet to release an opening date for “Wrath of the Titans.” Stay tuned.