Edgar Wright and Marvel part ways on ‘Ant-Man’ over a different vision of the film

That is one short and succinct announcement.
“Marvel and Edgar Wright jointly announced today that the studio and director have parted ways on ANT-MAN due to differences in their vision of the film.”
Marvel, might I suggest that this was not your best move ever?
Honestly, if Edgar Wright and his co-writer Joe Cornish had not stayed dedicated to the idea of making an “Ant-Man” movie in the first place, I doubt this would be a film that would have been tapped as a major cornerstone in Phase Three, which kicks in after Marvel's release of next year's “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” As far back as I can remember Edgar talking about the movie, it's always been something that he and Joe kicked around as a crazy sort of left-field idea. Marvel took some serious convincing, and they've been more than happy to leave the development on a time-table that had nothing to do with marketing. They even put it off so Edgar could finish the Cornetto trilogy with “The World's End” first because there were personal reasons for wanting to finish that film in a timely manner.
So what sort of “differences in their vision of the film” could have suddenly reared up as they're actually on their way to the start of shooting? The simple truth is that we don't know right now, and we may never know. Edgar's always been a very straightforward and honest guy, but he's also well aware that there is no winning this sort of thing by bitching about it to the media. And Marvel's not going to come out swinging because there's no upside to that. So they put out a press release (in the middle of the afternoon at the start of a three-day holiday weekend, which isn't remotely because they were hoping most editorial offices were already closed), call it an amicable split, and they reaffirm that they are still planning to release the movie on the same release date next year.
It would be easy to try to turn Marvel into a bad guy on this one, but that's also playing into this idea that you can judge these situations from the outside. Marvel's taken chances on other filmmakers that have paid off tremendously. Has everyone forgotten the trailer from last week with the talking raccoon and the giant space tree? Or when they hired two guys who were best known for their work on “Community” to make a spy thriller out of the “Captain America” sequel? Right now, they're deep into production on Whedon's second time at bat with “The Avengers,” and it's so much bigger and weirder than the first one that I think it's going to shock some people who don't know Whedon from anything except the first film. Marvel is on one of the biggest sustained commercial rolls of all time, and they've done that by balancing artistic risks and commercial instinct, and for the most part, they've done it right. It think it would be ridiculous to suddenly declare war on them over this, but looking at my Twitter feed right now, it's like Marvel announced that they had Edgar killed, not that he left a film.
And here's the bright side: Edgar Wright will go make something else. There. Feel better? Because I certainly do. We're talking about a guy with a remarkable sense of style and wit, and while I am sorry that the time he put into the film isn't going to pay off in something I can sit and watch, I think he'll turn around and make something that will be his, and we'll have that to enjoy. It's not a loss. At the very worst, it's a delay. We may have to wait a little longer to see his name onscreen again, but if he's not happy with what he's making, I don't want to see it anyway. He's managed to do things his way so far, and that seems to be working just fine, so I'll happily wait for it to happen again.
And, no, I don't think they're going to hire Joe Cornish to direct it. Joe and Edgar have been friends since long before they started working on “Ant-Man” together, and if Edgar wasn't happy with where things were going, I think there's a very strong chance Joe wouldn't be, either. I do think that when we see the film, there are going to be a lot of Edgar's ideas in there. They're deep into pre-production at this point, gearing up to shoot in Atlanta, and I doubt they're planning to scrap everything and start over. That's just not practical. Chances are, it's still going to have any number of touches that will remind us Wright was calling the shots for the longest time.
So… how long until they hand Edgar a “Star Wars” spinoff? Anyone taking bets?
“Ant-Man” arrives in theaters July 17, 2015.
Wow, a reasonable and considered take on this. Thanks, Drew. I didn’t know any one was still taking multiple things into consideration before automatically going into attack mode. I am disappointed that this happened, but there’s no reason to turn Kevin Feige into Tom Rothman here.
That is why Drew is the best movie writer on the web right now. He is rational and reasonable and does not go into attack mode on stories like this. And I think it has to be said that the general public does not care about this and will not care about this movie until they see the first trailer sometime next spring or so.
Hes a suckup guys.
At this point, I’m going to trust Marvel until they prove me wrong. Nothing against Wright, because we don’t know what happened. It’s a little disconcerting, but I’m guessing maybe that it wasn’t the overall tone or the script, but a particular choice Wright wanted to make that just didn’t fit with the plan. Pure conjecture, I know.
Thor 2 they hired a director with a vision then fired her. Then we got a very forgettable movie. Sounds like the same thing here.
Also on Thor 2 they removed Alan Taylor during post production and had a third director come in and shoot additional scene.
I just don’t understand why you would be so trusting of Marvel and in turn, Disney. These are corporations ran by executives and it certainly seems that Kevin Feige attempted to save this film and keep Wright / Cornish involved but wasn’t able to win against the execs.
MRIDGE1-Where did you get this information? I was under the impression that Marvel had James Gunn direct one of the post-credits scenes and that Taylor wasn’t happy about it, but that’s it. As near as I can tell he made the movie he wanted. I also don’t see any reason to believe Feige lost a battle with Disney.
Yes, they’re both large corporations, but Disney seems to put an awful lot of faith in Feige, for good reason. I’m not sure how they could expect him to make them even more money. And I’m trusting of Marvel and Disney because I don’t see any reason not to at this point.
I know Wright has a lot of fans around here, but is it really impossible to believe he might have been as much at fault as anybody? It seems to me Marvel has been pretty patient with him.
Dave – I can’t speak for MRIDGE1, but I know there were re-shoots on The Dark World, mostly involving Loki. In several interviews at the time of release, Alan Taylor mentioned beginning the film with Dr. Selvig at Stonehenge, and his disappointment with the expostion-heavy, Lord of the Rings-esque prologue that was added later. I don’t know if that means someone else filmed it or if he filmed it reluctantly, but it was not his “vision” for the story, so to speak, which he said he preferred to unfold in a more mysterious fashion.
I’m just so shocked by this, Kevin Feige even once said they changed around their outline for all the movies just for Wright.
I’m not going to blame Marvel on this one, but I do feel like someone at Disney got involved. Am I right to think that, Drew?
Lando,
MY THOUGHT’S EXACTLY.
Marvel has acted poorly in the past with actors an directors, mostly because of money. But they seemed to have learned from that.
The “new” variable in this equation is Disney. If there is an entity that would be most likely to bear the burden for blame here, the one most likely, logically speaking, is Disney.
Except Disney has been a part of the MCU from the beginning and they trust Feige. I don’t know that we can assume anyone stepped in and demanded something horribly against Wright’s vision.
My best guess at this point is that Wright wanted the film’s release pushed back and Marvel told him no so he left. That’s the only thing I can think of.
Not really. Disnely bought Marvel in 2009, and my guess is, they wouldn’t have really come on board until 2010, by that time, all of Phase 1 and Phase 2 would’ve been in post- or pre-production.
@Velocityknown
Disney didn’t get involved with MCU until 2009 when the bought Marvel outright. And even though Disney has a pretty good track record staying out of things, they can still have the final say if they want.
I could buy the release date theory as well, but even then, Disney would most certainly be involved there. They came out recently they wasn’t sure about Cap 3 going against Batman/Superman (I’m not going to call it by that title)
Kevin Feige is definitely a creative influence on the team however it certainly seems like he went up against the Disney’s brass on Wright’s behalf and was unsuccessful.
Simon Pegg as Boba Fett in Edgar Wright’s “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Jabba’s Palace.”
I would watch the hell out of that.
This is disappointing, as this movie was his baby. My conjecture would be that this movie was conceived from its infancy as the most one-off of all Marvel movies. However, given the serial nature of the MCU, there could have been some tone and overall story differences between the parties. Also, Michael Douglas is a dominating presence. If there were differences there, I could see Edgar walking. Just speculation. Flip, this sucks.
Sorry but its not unreasonable to be upset with Marvel. They knew what this film was well enough to green light it. There. They screwed over a director who has been with MCU longer then any one else at this point. Almost ten years down the drain so someone else can step in and try to make a watered down Edgar Wright movie.
I love Marvel as much as Edgar, but this is the biggest sign of our biggest fears, they’re getting scared of gambles, largely forgetting that its gambles that put them in this position.
I should remind you that we have a movie with a Space Raccoon and a Ent coming out in 2 months. And judging by what Drew knows, Avengers 2 is going to be even a bigger gamble than the first. I’m not worried about them getting scared by gambles.
The difference is those movies are cross referenced and combed over dozens of times pending Kevin and the all mighty Whedon’s approval. Maybe Edgar didn’t want to play ball.
Also, I should remind you Edgar’s dry humor meets splashy pop culture kinetic stylings are perceived to be much harder for general audiences to swallow then a Space Raccoon.
[screenrant.com]
Kevin Feige is quoted here stating they changed plots around MCU for Wright’s version of Ant-Man, it seems like Wright had helped shaped the beginning of Marvel Studios as Whedon helped shaped what we have now. Marvel Studios have gone above and beyond for him as Drew point out in this article.
Except Whedon wasn’t “the all mighty [sic] Whedon” before Marvel took a chance on him, too. So maybe temper those crackpot doomsday theories with a little evidence.
This is nothing new for Marvel. Remember the controversy with Edward Norton during The Incredible Hulk, and Patti Jenkins during Thor 2? They have been known to do this from time to time. Which doesn’t mean it’s not a mistake, but it’s not proof of anything except that they haven’t changed.
I think it’s important to understand that there’s two entities at work here, both Marvel Studios and Disney. At the end of the day, Kevin Feige and the Marvel Team answer to Disney. No matter what Feige and the talent he want, Disney can exert certain amount’s of pressure on them to get what they want.
Disney seems to have had some additional rewrites on the screenplay (whether removing the stranger content or adding additional connectivity to the MCU) and Wright wasn’t happy with the changes.
No way would I declare war on Marvel over this. Those guys have earned my trust ten fold with what they have so far done with the MCU and the creative choices they have made and the people they have hired (simply hiring James Gunn and Joss Whedon means I will love them forever). But letting Wright go I fear is a HUGE mistake. I wish they could have just trusted him to make the movie he wanted to make. However like Drew says we don’t know the full picture and maybe something Wright wanted to do was gonna be so far out and would have had detrimental effects on Marvel’s plans for the future MCU. But whatever the truth of it, it will be a massive loss not to see Edgar Wright unleash his unique talents in the Marvel universe. Very sad. Lets just hope they get someone really good to take over the reigns.
I guess for me the thing that makes this different is that Edgar Wright was the whole reason to make this film. Right? Nobody was afraid that Wright would “ruin Ant-Man.” Nobody is waiting for “the Ant-Man movie we deserve.” There never would have BEEN an Ant-Man movie if not for the fact that it was the only Marvel movie Edgar Wright was interested in making, and I don’t really know what that makes this movie without him.
I just figured that Marvel was on the same page as the fans here.
Really not sure how to approach this news. If there’s one pairing I’d have put absolute faith in it’s Wright and Marvel. Both have earned my trust and both make such tightly plotted/structured movies I think it’s a shame they can’t resolve these differences.
It’s also a shame because, no matter how well they handle the PR, production problems overshadowing a film are never good, it automatically puts people going in into a negative frame of mind.
This is obviously a move by Kevin Feige to get Wright to direct DR. STRANGE instead.
Yes. That’s it.
…that’s it.
*weeps
I am completely and utterly perplexed.
No, I don’t think Marvel is 100% to blame here, I just am clueless to what, after 8 years, could have come up to separate these two sides to where they both decide the best option is to walk away from each other.
The script has been done for years, the cast was set in stone, Edgar finished the Cornetto trilogy. What the hell happened?!
As you said, Drew, Marvel has been always more than willing to work with directors’ creative visions. And no director has ever come out of a Marvel project calling it a horrible experience (to my knowledge). Joe Johnston, Jon Favreau, Joss Whedon, Russo Brothers, James Gunn. It’s this kind of chance taking that separates them from the Snyders and Goyers of the world.
After all these years of looking forward to it (and I know this sounds hyperbolic) but I am truly devastated that we won’t get to see Edgar Wright’s vision for this film. And I am so sorry for whatever director has to step in and take his place at the helm.
Patty Jenkins on Thor 2 and in turn her replacement Alan Taylor was also removed from the project during post production.
Also, Marvel / Disney are NOTORIOUS for low-balling the creative types in regards to their fees.
I’m not saying this comes from Fiege and his team who I believe and creative and talented people but the Disney execs above them.
I wouldn’t characterize Marvel as “balancing artistic risks and commercial instinct” but I would agree they’ve taken some chances on whom they’ve hired as talent, both in front of and behind the cameras. None of their films have been notably creatively risky thus far, and if Wright wanted to color outside the lines of Marvel’s safe narrative template I can see how that might have encountered issues. But this far into pre-production I’d bet this is a casting issue. We may never know. It’s a sad day for Marvel films. Hiring Wright was *by far* Marvel’s most out-of-the-box thinking on any of their films yet.
they should bring in bret ratner.
Paul W.S. Anderson would be my second choice.
That’s too bad… But, you made good points about the Russos and Gunn, Drew… I had a sort of immediate reaction to the news, but I’m sure Marvel will make a good hire to replace Wright… And hell yeah, I hope he gets a shot at the SW-verse… In the mean time, Bring on Rocket!!!!
While Marvel have taken a lot of chances on smaller filmmakers and guys who are very creative, they’ve also always maintained the ability for Marvel to be the ones calling the shots and to have ultimate creative control and veto power. My guess is that as things got down to the point that more and more production choices were being finalized, their became more and more things that Wright and Marvel were disagreeing on. And Marvel ultimately insists on having it their way, and I don’t think Wright was ever going to be willing to bend his creative vision for the suits. So it came to this. What’s pretty crazy about that is that it happened after so many years, years where the more Wright developed it and was left alone to do so, the more he probably kept putting faith in his creative autonomy on the project.
I bet Mark Andrews gets this job. He has experience coming on to productions late and against a deadline, he has tons of animation experience to handle the vfx, he is known as an action guy, and he has little live action experience so he will probably just do what Marvel wants with little back talk.
Marvel was already meeting with him for Dr. Strange but I think Ant-Man would be a great fit. He was head of story on Incredibles so you know he could hit the right comedy/action tone. Tough losing Edgar though.
“If he’s not happy with what he’s making, I don’t want to see it anyway.”
Hear, Hear.
I called out the Edgar-to-direct-a-SW-spin-off in the week they announced the Lucasfilm firesale. It’s inevitable. That is, until the inevitable ‘differences of vision’.
Is the end of the article Drew’s way of saying that Wright walked off the movie so he could direct a Star Wars spin off film?
Or am I just reading too much into that last sentence?
What happens why studios and directors part ways? In terms of super hero films, you get ones like X-Men 3, and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2.
I’m sure Brett Ratner is anxiously waiting by the phone.
So any theories as to who the replacement (already selected) is?
Mark Andrews? Drew Pearce?
I’ll play devil’s advocate a little more on this. Edgar Wright might have just not gotten it together. I love all of his movies but I know a lot of people that HATE Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Maybe he also second guessed himself on this project. I’ve loved all of the casting decision that he know of. Marvel clearly had high hopes for this. Something was clearly not working. Was it Disney getting too involved? Doubtful. I think Wright might have started asking for too much more money or maybe he went too low tech. Lets wait and see who steps in to take over. There is also one other possible issue. Wright might have gotten an idea/offer for another movie and couldn’t put it on the back burner. Marvel has been very patience for him. Ant-man was originally going to come before Avengers. `
There are a few unconfirmed reports indicating that Marvel rewrote the script to something fairly forgettable that Wright didn’t want to make. He asked out and they obliged.
If the report is true, we’ll be seeing a substantially revised draft and not the script that attracted all of that talent in the first place… if it’s true!
Hmm, creative differences b/w an artist and a mogul corporation? Um, I’m going to give the benefit of the doubt and support to the artist here who walked away from his dream and heavy investments therein w/o compromising his own vision. That’s just integrity, in the end.
Marvel is a label who brought us the wonders of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and that *has* to reflect their brand of creative visionary on one level or another. Which is pretty much non-existent there. Marvel has effectively become one big long and tired commercial for itself, and one of the greatest offenders of product placement ever. I’d say that only Disney outsells themselves out there, but that might be sort of redundant, now wouldn’t it?
Rant over.
“So… how long until they hand Edgar a “Star Wars” spinoff? Anyone taking bets?”
I think he didn’t jump off a Disney blockbuster-marketing monster to end in another one… Wright has many films in him which are more interesting than spin-offs/seuqels/reboots.
Here’s another thought: A few have commented on how long Wright has been involved with this and how Marvel changed some of their plans to conform to this movie. Is there a possibility that Wright just wasn’t getting it done? Marvel has a very precise plan for their releases over the next few years. Maybe Edgar was just too slow. It does seem a little strange, given that the cast has been settled for some time and the movie comes out in basically 13 months, that there seems to have been essentially zero activity since the final cast was announced.
Yeah that was my first thought as well. Given how long his projects usually gestate I bet there was just no way Edgar would be able to deliver the movie he wanted to in the time frame Marvel has scheduled, so instead of delivering something beneath his standards and Marvel refusing to delay the project again they just split.
BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE already has my money. Make mine DC/WB!
Mine mine Marvel!!
DC sucks! Always playing catch up to Marvel because they didn’t have the balls to create a cinematic universe first.
That is all…
Here’s the thing…just b/c Disney owns Marvel doesn’t mean Disney is ponying up the budgets to pay for their films. All it means is that Disney DISTRIBUTES their films. Marvel handles their own production budgets. Disney also probably pays marketing costs. So, it’s inaccurate to assume that Disney has any say over the content of the Marvel films. Oh…and DC/WB rules!!!
Why would you say that? Bob Iger talks about examining Marvel dailies all the time. I don’t know the extent of their involvement with each other, but it is definitely false that Disney stays out of Marvel’s way until it’s time to distribute the film.
Although not likely, since they know how to balance the stand-alone movies with the team ups by now, but there is the possibility that Wright wanted to make a singular vision of a movie and Disney/Marvel wanted to Amazing Spider Man 2 the hell out of it (plug in unnecessary shit to further tie it to the MCU). Granted, they didn’t do that with Iron Man 3 but Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black are powerful creative forces who make bank, whereas Wright made some cheeky British comedies and a big ole’ flop starring George Michael Bluth; he might not have had as much say in the matter
SInce Disney owns both Marvel and LucasFilm…
I doubt he’ll be handed a Star Wars movie anytime soon.
Reading through the comments here it seems people are not understanding that although Kevin Fiege and his team are the driving creative force behind Marvel Studios, Marvel is owned by DISNEY and at the end of the day, Fiege / Marvel answers to Disney.
Disney had rewrites done on the script which my guess is they wanted more ties to the MCU in the film (Hey! There’s Iron Man flying past Pym Labs!) and Wright wasn’t happy with them. Fiege seems to have challenged the Disney brass on the changes but lost the argument and in turn led to Wright walking.
Very disappointing news to say the least although if this means that Wright can get some of his original content made (someone get him a meeting with Megan Ellison STAT!)
If that’s the case I don’t know if what *really* happened is ever going to come out, so we can only guess at this point.
I can see Disney getting spooked about ponying up $100 million+ for a movie about an obscure character without any significant ties to the Avengers, especially if he was an unrepentant cad in the mold of most of Wright’s previous leads. That’s a movie that I would personally love to watch, and hell, maybe Marvel did too, but this is the price of doing a deal with a studio that’s largely concerned with how many t-shirts they can sell at Gap Kids.
I can’t believe the number of people who think Edgar Wright is a fragile flower full of artistic sensibility while making Marvel the Big Bad in all this. Wright had 8 years to get his shit together and make a film. Maybe that’s the reason the project imploded–at some point, a director has got to produce a damn film for his bosses. Wright also has a style very geared toward adolescent males, which explains all the online love for my most hated twee-loving movie of all time, Scott Pilgrim. Ntot a good fit for Marvel, who pride themselves on turning out four quadrant films.
This was not going to be a franchise. The casting was CRAP. Rudd is too old and the general public is tired of him. The character is SILLY, dated and irrelevant to the greater Marvel mythology. There are numerous other Marvel characters that have incredible potential for film franchises–Black Panther and Captain Marvel come to mind–let’s see some diversity in the film canon.
Marvel is no place for auteurs. If Wright wants to have complete creative control, he should stick to smaller budgeted pieces with companies that support that. He does not have a great history of making lots of money for ANYONE, so good luck to him.
Scott Pilgrim is a good movie that was a victim of backlash towards both Michael Cera and hipsters.
But besides for that I don’t understand categorizing Wright as “twee.” Again, with hipster, that’s a word that’s thrown around in a “j’accuse” fashion so often that it doesn’t even mean anything anymore. But even with a lot of rope, only Hot Fuzz strikes me as even possibly twee, if you squint and look at it sideways, because of its fondness for bad cop movies.
A lot of talent that Marvel has hired had a track record of making cult hits that were commercially unsuccessful, because they see something that you apparently can’t, which is that Disney’s balance sheet is not the only indicator of quality.
Speaking of Scott Pilgrim, I have a feeling that Edgar Wright took plenty of notes on that film, most conspicuously the casting of Michael Cera. I doubt he was demanding complete creative control. We have no idea what happened, and writing a lengthy post trashing the delicate flower you think he is based on absolutely no evidence whatsoever is absurd.
There is no filmamker more overrated than Wright. His movies stink.
But, wait Marvel’s DIFFERENT!!! They love fans and creativity!! Fans love their shared cinematic universe!! They couldn’t possibly try to force directors to abide that vision when their project might be better served as a standalone movie!!
On the other hand…YOU AGREED TO MAKE A PICTURE FOR MARVEL. Their way of operating has been crystal clear since AT LEAST 2008. You are a hired hand, the same as any writer or artist contracted to do a run on one of the books. You are playing in someone else’ sandbox, so don’t be surprised when they tell you where the edges of that sandbox are.
On yet another had….we still, flat out, have no idea what Wright was planning. It may have been an indulgent, sporadically entertaining, mess (like Scott Pilgrim – I know I’m in the minority of that opinion, but I stand behind it), or it may have crossed the line from having fun with a character to outright mockery. In either case, it’s probably for the best that Wright moved on.
The best possible result of this: Maybe folks stop drinking the Marvel kool-aide constantly, and realize they’re really no different than any other studio. They run a “fans first” marketing program that is crushingly effective, but, really, they’re simply planning on how much money they can move from your pocket to theirs. (To be clear – there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. What I object to is a fanbase that can’t see the relationship clearly).