Edgar Wright explains why Ultron won’t appear in ‘Ant-Man’

08.21.13

(CBR)

It”s been a month since Joss Whedon announced the Avengers sequel will be called Age of Ultron, but it won”t feature the sentient robot”s comic-book creator Hank Pym, leading many to wonder where that leaves Edgar Wright”s long-developing Ant-Man. According to the director, it had no effect at all, as he never planned to use Ultron in the first place.

“It was never in my script,” he told The Huffington Post while promoting The World”s End. “Because even just to sort of set up what Ant-Man does is enough for one movie. It”s why I think Iron Man is extremely successful because it keeps it really simple. You have one sort of – the villain comes from the hero”s technology. It”s simple. So I think why that film really works and why, sometimes, superhero films fail – or they have mixed results – because they have to set up a hero and a villain at the same time. And that”s really tough. And sometimes it”s unbalanced.”

As an example, Wright pointed to Tim Burton”s 1989 film Batman. “I was like 15 and even then I was aware, ‘This is really the Joker”s film,”” he said. “It”s like, the Joker just takes over and Batman, you really don”t learn too much about him. Comics have years to explain this stuff and in a movie you have to focus on one thing. So it”s about kind of streamlining, I think. Some of the most successful origin films actually have a narrower focus. You cannot put 50 years of the Marvel universe into a movie. It”s impossible.”

Ant-Man opens Nov. 6, 2015.

