Edgar Wright explains why Ultron won’t appear in ‘Ant-Man’

(CBR)
It”s been a month since Joss Whedon announced the Avengers sequel will be called Age of Ultron, but it won”t feature the sentient robot”s comic-book creator Hank Pym, leading many to wonder where that leaves Edgar Wright”s long-developing Ant-Man. According to the director, it had no effect at all, as he never planned to use Ultron in the first place.
“It was never in my script,” he told The Huffington Post while promoting The World”s End. “Because even just to sort of set up what Ant-Man does is enough for one movie. It”s why I think Iron Man is extremely successful because it keeps it really simple. You have one sort of – the villain comes from the hero”s technology. It”s simple. So I think why that film really works and why, sometimes, superhero films fail – or they have mixed results – because they have to set up a hero and a villain at the same time. And that”s really tough. And sometimes it”s unbalanced.”
As an example, Wright pointed to Tim Burton”s 1989 film Batman. “I was like 15 and even then I was aware, ‘This is really the Joker”s film,”” he said. “It”s like, the Joker just takes over and Batman, you really don”t learn too much about him. Comics have years to explain this stuff and in a movie you have to focus on one thing. So it”s about kind of streamlining, I think. Some of the most successful origin films actually have a narrower focus. You cannot put 50 years of the Marvel universe into a movie. It”s impossible.”
Ant-Man opens Nov. 6, 2015.
This still makes no sense. You want to develop the character, but you’re going to take away his most infamous creation?
I didn’t expect Ultron either. Hank Pym was an Avenger for years before he made Ultron. It’s enough work to explain that the guy shrinks to a tiny size.
@Fastbak, then why not work that into the franchise/timeline earlier? I am not super-familiar with Hank Pym, however he seems to have a lot of baggage. I think the dynamics of him dealing with the past as an abusive husband to Wasp (in at least some incarnations, not sure if that is across the board) and being responsible for accidentally creating Ultron enrich the character. I think taking Ultron out of his history removes that element of conflict, much like removing Tony Stark’s self-destructive behavior or inversely in the movies having him be responsible for the creation (directly or otherwise) of the villains in the last two movies. Had they introduced Ant-Man earlier a/o waited a movie or two for Ultron, I think you could have tied Ultron’s creation with the impending conflict/guilt for Pym for creating this monster. Especially if, as Jayou notes, this is the character’s most infamous/notorious accomplishment.
That seems like kind of a misstep by Marvel, at least on the surface.
-Cheers
It’s not official but I think they’re having Tony be the one to create Ultron.
Cheerio.
@Fastbak Just thinking aloud…
That would work. Without first building Pym’s story that is probably the best way to do it. The problem (if you want to call it that) is, that enriches an already great character in the movies while sort of detracting from the story of a new character by taking Ant-Man’s most notorious creation away from him. Even if it works, I think it a poor move from the angle of building Pym/Ant-Man. Just my opinion.
-Cheers