Edgar Wright’s ‘The World’s End’ arriving in theaters two months earlier

Edgar Wright fans, rejoice: “The World’s End” is officially coming two months earlier.

The writer/director’s forthcoming sci-fi comedy starring regular collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost is now slated to hit theaters on August 23, up from its previously-scheduled late-October release date in the U.S. Wright announced the news on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter:

“For those in the US who didn’t want to wait another two months for ‘The World’s End’, we give you a new release date! http://www.boxofficemojo.com/schedule/?view=changes&p=.htm …“

Also starring Martin Freeman, Paddy Considine and Eddie Marsan, “The World’s End” centers on five friends who reunite in an attempt to outdo their “epic pub crawl” from 20 years earlier, only to unwittingly become mankind’s last hope for survival. The film is the final entry in Wright and Pegg’s so-called “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy,” which kicked off with 2004’s “Shaun of the Dead” and continued with the 2007 action-movie spoof “Hot Fuzz.”

Are you looking forward to “The World’s End”? Let us know in the comments.

