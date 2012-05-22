Edward Norton explains why he still hasn’t seen ‘The Avengers’

CANNES – “It just isn’t very important to me.”
While that may look dismissive in print, that’s not the way it came across when I asked Edward Norton about “The Avengers” and the new Hulk in town during our time chatting at the “Moonrise Kingdom” press day.
In fact, far from it. I spent most of our conversation focused on his work with Wes Anderson in the new film, but I knew that I had to ask him if he’d seen Joss Whedon’s film yet and, if so, what he thought of it. After all, we were the ones who broke the story when Norton first learned he might not be returning for a second go-round as Bruce Banner and his big green alter-ego. I felt like a quick comment from him would be the exact right button to put on things at the end of the entire process. If you don’t remember, you can follow the story as it developed here, here, here, here and here.
Even so, the moment I asked, I felt a pang of remorse. I realized that I wasn’t sure how fresh that wound was, or how Norton felt about the entire situation, and I feel like it’s taken a while for him to get comfortable with me in interviews. He is a fiercely intelligent guy, and justifiably serious about his craft. He does not seem to love the press, but when treated with respect, he seems more than willing to have a real conversation about what he does and about film in general. As soon as the question was out of my mouth, it felt like I had crossed a line and pushed him into an uncomfortable conversational corner, but he handled it with grace.
“Mark is like a brother to me,” he said, praising “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo’s commitment to his work overall. “Besides, he’s got two kids, and I’m really happy he gets to have this moment with them,” he continued. When I asked him if he’d actually seen the film yet, that’s when he admitted that he had not, and that it hadn’t been a priority. And while some might see that as a dodge, I can understand how that happens. When he was part of the Marvel universe, he took it very seriously, and our talks about his approach to things in 2008 were engaging and thorough. He’s not part of that anymore, though, and he’s got other things that occupy his attention these days, like Crowdrise, the Kickstarter-esque charity website that he and Shauna Robertson have helped build over the last few years, and like “Moonrise Kingdom” itself, where he does some lovely, delicate work.
I hope Norton does get a chance to see “The Avengers.” I think he’d be proud of Ruffalo, and I think he’d have fun with how they handled The Hulk. He was passionate about the character and its history when it was his turn at bat, and I’m guessing that, removed from the hype of a film’s release and the scrutiny of a press hungry for some sort of reaction, he’ll find himself charmed by “The Other Guy.”
“Moonrise Kingdom” opens in NY and LA on May 25, and goes wide on June 29.
I would love it if Norton and Feige could find some peace, so that Norton and Leterrier could cut and release the version of ‘The Incredible Hulk’ they had wanted as a special edition release.
But I agree. I hope Norton manages to take an opportunity to check out Ruffalo’s work in the film. I’m glad he was gracious with your question as well. He gets painted far too often as being a pain in the ass.
“It just isn’t very important to me.”
No matter how he said it, there’s only so many ways that particular phrase can be interpreted.
There is some truth to that.
Can you really blame him though? It sounds like he’s over it. Marvel dumped him, so why should he make it a priority to see the movie with the character he played and wanted to continue playing? He has other stuff and probably wants to maintain some separation. I can understand that.
Man, Drew that’s like asking Pete Best what it was like to be in the Beatles and how heels about Ringo’s drumming.
Has anybody spoken to Eric Bana yet?
I was going to say that too! Did he get asked after TIH came out?
Frankly why should he care? He’s got a lot of great films under his belt so he’s got nothing to prove.
I think the big attraction to being in a super hero franchise (or any franchise for that matter) is the multi-picture deal and potentially a big payday if you get a taste of the profits. The super hero movies seems to do pretty well across the board. The downside would be getting typecasted.
Ed will do just fine without the Hulk.
Please. When was Edward Norton’s last great film? I count about ten years ago.
Ted, Moonrise Kingdom received more critical acclaim than the Avengers…
Ruffalo was great and I love how Hulk / Banner was used in the flick but I do feel a pang of “Geez, wouldn’t have it been great…” if they had managed to get Norton for it. Imagine the “I’m always angry” bit with him or him bouncing off Robert Downey Jr.
Not that I’m slagging on the job Ruffalo did but I think it woulda have had even more impact if Norton had been in it.
Honestly I think RDJ and him would have clashed. Marvel probably looked at RDJ’s resume to see which actor worked well with him considering the Stark/Banner scenes and Ruffalo and him had worked well together in Zodiac.
Even so, the moment I asked, I felt a pang of remorse. I realized that I wasn’t sure how fresh that wound was, or how Norton felt about the entire situation, and I feel like it’s taken a while for him to get comfortable with me in interviews.
Really? Norton wounded? After what he did before, during and after The Incredible Hulk’s production? He’s always acted like the character was beneath him. I say, good riddance.
Norton’s Banner was almost as bland as Eric Bana’s — and Ruffalo’s performance, I certainly don’t miss him in the slightest.
I meant “Norton’s Banner was almost as bland as Eric Bana’s — and AFTER Ruffalo’s performance, I certainly don’t miss him (Norton) in the slightest”
I most heartily disagree. Morton’s preformence as the hulk was beyond expectations, and I bealive that he shod return to the roll of the hulk.
Same here Mr Norton. Still ticked you did not return as the Hulk and promise they wont see a cent of my cash to view the film. I will however bootleg the shit out of it dvd quality when able. Project Mayhem is in effect!
It was the third highest grossing film in history.
The Avengers didn’t need your cents
The Avengers probably would’ve taken the second, or maybe even first spot on that list, change your tampon AlexandHER.
Ed Norton is one of the best actors around. I wish he got as much attention as Johnny Depp as he’s good looking and not many actors can hold a candle to him….he just great !!!!Search his movies people…talented man here.. big time….
I love Ruffalo’s performance, but I’d love to see some kind of edit to add Norton in the movie. Seriously, I would die from happiness.
While I love Ruffalo’s performance, I’d love to see some kind of fanedit that adds Norton to the movie, although they’d have to get his (and probably Marvel’s) permission. Seriously, though, I would die from happiness.
Edward Norton is a very talented actor. I have been a follower since American History X, Fight Club, The Red Dragon and many others. I thought he was wonderful as The Hulk. I was disappointed when he wasn’t cast in The Avengers, but the Avengers did well with Ruffalo. It was still a disappointment though. Give it a chance, Edward, and remember that you are talented and have people that will watch any movie that you participate in.
That was quite sad he was a great bruce banner and even though mark ruffalo is great in the avengers I got the box set for christmas and it’s weird having such a great film in the phase 1 line up be a bit of a cast away because it has been sort of ignored in the marvel film universe. More hulk is what the fans want I hope the tv show is good but I really want a ruffalo solo film.
I really like Norton in the Incredible Hulk, I think he did a fantastic adaptation of the character, better than the other hulk. Even though I liked the Avengers, I was dissapointed when Norton was not the one playing him, nothing agaist Mark.
as a huge Incredible Hulk Fan, reading the comics for years, especially the David Peter years, I have to say Edward Norton was the best Hulk that I have ever seen on film, I believe his version of the Hulk was the truest to form of Peter David’s vision of the Hulk, these are my 2 cents, I was so satisfied with the Norton’s vision of the Hulk, that I thought marvel was finally starting to go the right direction with their movies… but alas… it wasnt meant to be…. but this is coming from a big comic book fan…