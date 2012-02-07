Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros slate dates ahead of new album

Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros are well-known for their addiction to the road, so it’s no surprise the big band is taking a break from the important task of crafting a sophomore set in order to satisfy their live cravings.

The 11-piece crew has been recording out of Ojai, Calif., and are staying out West for the seven dates. They’ll be previewing songs from their as-yet-untitled album, which officially has a May 29 drop date via Community Music/Vagrant. They’re producing the set themselves.

The Alex Ebert-led crew had an interesting live run last spring on the Railroad Revival tour with Mumford & Sons and Old Crow Medicine Show. A documentary was made of the stint: “Big Easy Express.” The film is set to premiere and play during the SXSW Film Festival — undoubtedly playing, still, through the music portion of the fest. Check out the trailer below.

Ebert released a solo album, “Alexander,” between that tour and this current recording period.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros formed in 2007 and put out their debut album, “Up from Below” (featuring runaway hit “Home”), in 2009.

Now if the Mumford & Sons could shine off their second album too…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here are Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ tour dates:

March 14th – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

March 15th – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

March 18th – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

March 20th – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

March 21st – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

March 22nd – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

March 23rd – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

