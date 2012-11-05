‘Elementary’ investigates CBS’ post-Super Bowl slot

CBS has solved one of the biggest TV mysteries of 2013, announcing which show will get the coveted post-Super Bowl airing.

The answer: Freshman Sherlock Holmes procedural “Elementary.”

The network formally announced on Monday (November 5) that the Jonny Lee Miller/Lucy Liu vehicle will air on Sunday, February 3 following the Big Game.

Airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. “Elementary” is the second most-watched new show this season, averaging 14.2 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 (factoring in a healthy amount of DVR viewing).

CBS has used the post-Super Bowl slot for reality programming three of the past four times it aired the Big Game, launching “Survivor: Outback” and “Survivor: All-Stars,” while also drawing a huge audience for the premiere of “Undercover Boss” in 2010. The last CBS drama to get the Super Bowl bump was “Criminal Minds” in 2007.

It remains to be seen whether or not CBS will stunt the post-Super Bowl “Elementary,” either with high profile guest stars — Perhaps that might be a good night to introduce a Moriarty or Irene Adler or some other iconic character from Sherlock Holmes lore? — or making it part of a two-parter, a strategy employed by “Criminal Minds” and “Grey’s Anatomy” in recent years.