Elijah Wood to hit puberty in new big-screen comedy from ‘Wilfred’ director

Elijah Wood is preparing to hit puberty.

The “Hobbit” actor has signed on to star in a new comedy titled “The Late Bloomer,” which is set be helmed by “Wilfred” director/executive-producer Randall Einhorn. Based on the 2001 non-fiction book “Man Made: A Memoir of My Body” by Ken Baker, the film will center on a 30-year-old man (Wood) who discovers he never completed puberty. When the medical condition preventing him from reaching full physical maturity is resolved, he’s forced to deal with the rapid changes that result.

The book was adapted for the screen by Joe Nussbaum (“George Lucas in Love”) and the writing team of Paul Kaplan and Mark Torgove (“George Lopez,” “Outsourced”). Production is expected to begin in January.

Wood recently reprised his role (albeit in a smaller capacity) as Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s upcoming “Hobbit” trilogy. Other films on his release slate include the Wayne Kramer action-comedy “Pawn Shop Chronicles” opposite Paul Walker and Norman Reedus, and the remake of the 1980 slasher film “Maniac,” which is expected to hit theaters early next year.

“Wilfred” recently completed its second season on FX.

Does “The Late Bloomer” spark your interest? Let us know in the comments.

