Elizabeth Olsen excited to be playing the messed-up Scarlet Witch

(CBR) Earlier in the week, Marvel finally made it official: Elizabeth Olsen has joined the cast of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as the Scarlet Witch, opposite her “Godzilla” co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as her on-screen brother Quicksilver. With the cat officially out of the bag, and with Olsen making press rounds for “Oldboy”, the actress is freely discussing her reasons for joining Earth”s Mightiest Heroes.

“I just love Scarlet Witch. I love her,” she told Moviefone. “It”s so funny because I”m often thinking about all these psychologically damaged people, but when you talk about Scarlet Witch … she is a messed-up lady. She has got more shit to deal with than anybody else I know.”

“I”m excited to figure out what”s appropriate to use for her, because there”s so much material from all of these decades, and we”re going to tell this one story,” she continued. “So to be able to choose what you”re going to bring into it from all of this abundance, it”s really fun.”

Olsen makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when Joss Whedon”s  “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters on May 1, 2015.

