Elizabeth Olsen on what Scarlet Witch will look like in ‘Age of Ultron’

(CBR) Once the debates about superhero-movie casting die down, the subject inevitably turns to how comic book costumes, unburdened by restrictions of material and physics, will be adapted for the big screen.

The look of the Scarlet Witch in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” has been a hot topic since writer/director Joss Whedon confirmed in May that the character and her twin brother Quicksilver are part of his plans for the Marvel sequel. The filmmaker signaled over the summer that viewers wouldn”t be seeing Wanda”s traditional costume, saying, “It can”t be too old-school. She can”t wear a leotard.” And now, nearly six months later, actress Elizabeth Olsen underscored that she won”t be wearing the classic red unitard.

“I don”t think Joss ever would have hired me, honestly, if he wanted me to wear those outfits,” she told “Total Film” (via Superhero Movie News). “I am not a professional athlete and nor am I a model. Wearing those costumes wouldn”t be fun for anyone who wasn”t those things. He already had a different idea. It respects and involves the comic book character but it”s different, more rooted. It”s for someone today… Well, if someone walked around wearing what she wore in the comics, people would stop and say, ‘What the hell … she thinks she”s a superhero!””

Olsen also revealed her movie costume comes complete with a “secrecy cloak” to prevent any photo leaks as she travels to and from the set.

Opening May 1, 2015, “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Paul Bettany and James Spader.