Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi teaming for TV comedy

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are making TV a family affair.

The married couple are teaming for a new comedy with a put pilot commitment at NBC.

According to Deadline.com, DeGeneres will executive produce the show and “Arrested Development” and “Ally McBeal” vet de Rossi will star. So far untitled, it will be written by “Samantha Who?” co-creator/executive producer Don Todd. Little has been revealed about the plot, but it will focus on two sisters (de Rossi will play one, with no one attached to play the other) who don’t get along.

De Rossi most recently starred on ABC”s short-lived “Better Off Ted.” DeGeneres’ Emmy-winning talk show is entering its ninth season this week.