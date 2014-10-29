Ellen DeGeneres Scares an F-Bomb Out of Jake Gyllenhaal

10.29.14 4 years ago

Sometimes you want to see dramatic actors lose their cool. Well, Jake Gyllenhaal did just that on “Ellen” when the talk show host scared him with a surprise guest. Priceless, as usual.

