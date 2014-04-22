Ellen Degeneres to produce a design competition show for HGTV

04.22.14 4 years ago

Ellen Degeneres may not be the first celebrity to come to mind when you think of reality TV design competition shows (if you think of them at all), but guess what? She's got one. “Ellen's Design Challenge” is a six-episode series for HGTV. Her show joins reality projects for Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates and one for “Star Trek” captain William Shatner on sister network DIY.

On “Ellen's Design Challenge,” six competitors will be challenged to sketch, design and build furniture in just 24 hours. In addition to creating furniture that doesn't collapse when someone touches it, the contestants will be judged on their creativity and versatility. 

“I'm so excited about this show because I love finding really special pieces of furniture,” DeGeneres said. “One time I found a beautiful one-of-a-kind armoire that spoke to me in a way I'd never experienced. It turned out there was a drifter living inside of it, but that's a story for another time.”

Sister network DIY also announced “The Shatner Project, a new series starring William Shatner. Premiering in October, The Shatner Project will chronicle the “Star Trek” star's home renovation, which will hopefully be more interesting than it sounds. 

Daryl Hall's show, “Daryl's Restoration Over-Hall,” which will premiere in July, follows the Hall & Oates singer as he revives an 18th century Connecticut home. Hey, maybe he'll sing a little. 

Do you care if a celebrity is in a reality TV show? 

