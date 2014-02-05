Elton John is turning ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ into a movie

#Elton John
02.05.14 5 years ago

Elton John is making further inroads into the field of animation.

The singer has acquired film rights to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice”s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the blockbuster stage musical that enjoyed lucrative runs on London’s West End and later Broadway in the ’70s and ’80s. John is planning to adapt the show into an animated feature; a live-action version starring Donny Osmond was released straight-to-video in 1999.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat “is based on the story of Joseph and his “coat of many colors” from the Old Testament.

Rocket Pictures previously enjoyed success in the animation realm with 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet,” which brought in more than $190 million worldwide on a $36 million production budget. A sequel to the film entitled “Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes” is currently in the works.

Would you watch an animated version of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”? Sound off in the comments.

[via Variety]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elton John
TAGSBroadwayELTON JOHNJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat animated movieJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat movie

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP