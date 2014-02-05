Elton John is turning ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ into a movie

Elton John is making further inroads into the field of animation.

The singer has acquired film rights to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice”s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the blockbuster stage musical that enjoyed lucrative runs on London’s West End and later Broadway in the ’70s and ’80s. John is planning to adapt the show into an animated feature; a live-action version starring Donny Osmond was released straight-to-video in 1999.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat “is based on the story of Joseph and his “coat of many colors” from the Old Testament.

Rocket Pictures previously enjoyed success in the animation realm with 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet,” which brought in more than $190 million worldwide on a $36 million production budget. A sequel to the film entitled “Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes” is currently in the works.

Would you watch an animated version of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"?



[via Variety]