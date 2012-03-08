Elton John taking another stab at Original Song Oscar with ‘Gnomeo & Juliet’ sequel

03.08.12 6 years ago

Elton John is not the type of person who gives up easily.

After failing to score a nod in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars (he wasn’t the only one) for the “Gnomeo & Juliet” tune “Hello Hello”, the musician and his Rocket Picture cohorts have announced they will be making a sequel to the film entitled “Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes”. What’s more, John is already in the midst of composing songs for the follow-up, which is being eyed for a fall production start.

The news was broken by Deadline.

The script, which is currently being written by the first film’s Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil, will center on Gnomeo, Juliet and their friends’ efforts to track down several missing lawn gnomes with the help of Sherlock Holmes’ gnome doppelganger “Sherlock Gnomes”. “Gnomeo & Juliet” helmer Kelly Asbury will not be returning for the sequel (she’ll claim the title of “creative consultant” instead), meaning the search is on for a new director.

The first “Gnomeo & Juliet” grossed nearly $194 million worldwide on a reported $10 million budget. John, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Hello Hello” (he lost to Madonna), was considered a major contender for an Original Song Oscar nod this year (he won in 1995 for the “Lion King” tune “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”) but was shut out of the category. A total of only two songs ultimately met the high bar required for eligibility, leaving many to question whether the rules should be changed to allow for more nominees in future ceremonies.

John is currently on tour promoting his 2010 album “The Union”. You can get a full list of dates below.

Anyone looking forward to a “Gnomeo & Juliet” sequel? Sound off in the comments!

Elton John tour dates:

     09-Mar-12    Ft. Lauderdale, FL    USA    BankAtlantic Center    Elton & Band      
    10-Mar-12    Orlando, FL    USA    Amway Center    Elton & Band        
    13-Mar-12    Estero, FL    USA    Germain Arena    Elton & Band        
    15-Mar-12    Roanoke, VA    USA    Roanoke Civic Center Coliseum    Elton & Band        
    16-Mar-12    Raleigh, NC    USA    RBC Center    Elton & Band        
    17-Mar-12    Richmond, VA    USA    Richmond Coliseum    Elton & Band        
    20-Mar-12    Evansville, IN    USA    Ford Center    Elton & Band      
    21-Mar-12    Kalamazoo, MI    USA    Wings Stadium    Elton & Band        
    22-Mar-12    Madison, WI    USA    Alliant Energy Center    Elton & Band       
    24-Mar-12    Grand Forks, ND    USA    Ralph Engelstad Arena    Elton & Band        
    29-Mar-12    Abu Dhabi    United Arab Emirates    Yas Arena, Yas Island    Elton & Ray Cooper        
    31-Mar-12    Tromsø    Norway    Skarphallen    Elton & Ray Cooper        
    13-Apr-12    Las Vegas, NV    USA    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace    The Million Dollar Piano        
    14-Apr-12    Las Vegas, NV    USA    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace    The Million Dollar Piano        
    15-Apr-12    Las Vegas, NV    USA    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace    The Million Dollar Piano        
    18-Apr-12    Las Vegas, NV    USA    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace    The Million Dollar Piano        
    19-Apr-12    Las Vegas, NV    USA    The Colosseum at Caesars Palace    The Million Dollar Piano        
    21-Apr-12    Fort Wayne, IN    USA    Allen County War Memorial Coliseum    Elton SOLO  
    22-Apr-12    Mankato, MN    USA    Verizon Wireless Center    Elton SOLO   
    24-Apr-12    Lethbridge, AB    Canada    ENMAX Centre    Elton SOLO       
    25-Apr-12    Red Deer, AB    Canada    ENMAX Centrium, Westerner Park    Elton SOLO     
    26-Apr-12    Grande Prairie, AB    Canada    Crystal Centre    Elton SOLO       
    01-Jun-12    Wetzlar    Germany    Hessentag    Elton & Band       
    03-Jun-12    Taunton    England    Somerset County Cricket Club    Elton & Band   
    05-Jun-12    Harrogate    England    Great Yorkshire Showground    Elton & Band   
    07-Jun-12    Belfast    Northern Ireland    Odyssey Arena    Elton & Band   
    09-Jun-12    Chesterfield, Derbyshire    England    Chesterfield Football Club B2NET Stadium   Elton & Band   
    10-Jun-12    Falkirk    Scotland    The Falkirk Stadium    Elton & Band  
    13-Jun-12    Newcastle    England    Metro Radio Arena    Elton & Band  
    15-Jun-12    Birmingham    England    LG Arena    Elton & Band 
    16-Jun-12    Blackpool, Lancashire    England    Tower Festival Headland    Elton & Band  
    22-Jun-12    Nice    France    Palais Nikaia    Elton & Band     
    24-Jun-12    Lyon    France    La Halle Tony Garnier    Elton & Band       
    29-Jun-12    Ludwigslust    Germany    Schlosspark    Elton & Band   
    03-Jul-12    Oberhausen    Germany    König-Pilsener-Arena    Elton & Band   
    04-Jul-12    Augustenborg    Denmark    Augustenborg Slotspark (Castle)    Elton & Band     
    07-Jul-12    Lodz    Poland    Atlas Arena    Elton & Band      
    08-Jul-12    Gdansk    Poland    Ergo Arena    Elton & Band      
    10-Jul-12    Bratislava    Slovakia    Arena Ondreja Nepelu    Elton & Band       
    12-Jul-12    Locarno    Switzerland    Piazza Grande    Elton & Band        
    13-Jul-12    Zurich    Switzerland    Dolder Eisbahn    Elton SOLO        
    14-Jul-12    Würzburg    Germany    Residenzplatz    Elton & Band  
    20-Jul-12    Ulm    Germany    Muensterplatz    Elton & Band   
    21-Jul-12    Nîmes    France    Arènes de Nîmes    Elton & Band  
    17-Nov-12    Ancol, Jakarta    Indonesia    Mata Elang International Stadium    Elton & Band

