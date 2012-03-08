Elton John taking another stab at Original Song Oscar with ‘Gnomeo & Juliet’ sequel

Elton John is not the type of person who gives up easily.

After failing to score a nod in the Best Original Song category at this year’s Oscars (he wasn’t the only one) for the “Gnomeo & Juliet” tune “Hello Hello”, the musician and his Rocket Picture cohorts have announced they will be making a sequel to the film entitled “Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock Gnomes”. What’s more, John is already in the midst of composing songs for the follow-up, which is being eyed for a fall production start.

The news was broken by Deadline.

The script, which is currently being written by the first film’s Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil, will center on Gnomeo, Juliet and their friends’ efforts to track down several missing lawn gnomes with the help of Sherlock Holmes’ gnome doppelganger “Sherlock Gnomes”. “Gnomeo & Juliet” helmer Kelly Asbury will not be returning for the sequel (she’ll claim the title of “creative consultant” instead), meaning the search is on for a new director.

The first “Gnomeo & Juliet” grossed nearly $194 million worldwide on a reported $10 million budget. John, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Hello Hello” (he lost to Madonna), was considered a major contender for an Original Song Oscar nod this year (he won in 1995 for the “Lion King” tune “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”) but was shut out of the category. A total of only two songs ultimately met the high bar required for eligibility, leaving many to question whether the rules should be changed to allow for more nominees in future ceremonies.

John is currently on tour promoting his 2010 album “The Union”. You can get a full list of dates below.

Anyone looking forward to a “Gnomeo & Juliet” sequel? Sound off in the comments!

