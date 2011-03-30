Elvis Costello, Decemberists, EmmyLou Harris, more headed to Newport fest

The Decemberists, Elvis Costello, Gillian Welch and EmmyLou Harris are among the big names that have been announced for this year’s Newport Folk Festival, to be held this summer in Rhode Island.
The typically diverse collection of artists includes veteran folk and country performers (Earl Scruggs, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot), newer revivalists (Justin Townes Earle, Trampled By Turtles) and acts with eclectic sounds that touch on folk and any number of other genres (Gogol Bordello, M. Ward).
Costello and Canadian duo Tegan and Sara will be performing exclusively acoustic sets.
In recent years, the festival has featured such notable names as Neko Case, John Prine, Pete Seeger and the Pixies, but is best known as the place where Bob Dylan first went electric in 1965.
The festival takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI on July 30 and 31. Tickets will available March 31 here.
Here’s the complete lineup:
SATURDAY, JULY 30 ~ 11:30 am – 7:00 pm
The Decemberists
Gillian Welch
Earl Scruggs
Gogol Bordello
Ramblin” Jack Elliott
Tegan & Sara
Mavis Staples
The Felice Brothers
Delta Spirit
Freelance Whales
Pokey LaFarge & The South City Three
What Cheer? Brigade
The Devil Makes Three
Song Circle with Dar Williams, Ellis Paul, John Gorka & Liz Queler
The Wailin” Jennys
Typhoon
The Ebony Hillbillies
River City Extension
PS22 Chorus
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Emmylou Harris
Elvis Costello (Solo Acoustic)
Amos Lee
M. Ward
Wanda Jackson
Carolina Chocolate Drops
Middle Brother
Justin Townes Earle
The Secret Sisters
Trampled by Turtles
The Civil Wars
The Head and The Heart
The Cave Singers
David Wax Museum
Mountain Man
The Seeger Clogging All-Stars
BrownBird
