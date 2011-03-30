Elvis Costello, Decemberists, EmmyLou Harris, more headed to Newport fest

The Decemberists, Elvis Costello, Gillian Welch and EmmyLou Harris are among the big names that have been announced for this year’s Newport Folk Festival, to be held this summer in Rhode Island.

The typically diverse collection of artists includes veteran folk and country performers (Earl Scruggs, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot), newer revivalists (Justin Townes Earle, Trampled By Turtles) and acts with eclectic sounds that touch on folk and any number of other genres (Gogol Bordello, M. Ward).

Costello and Canadian duo Tegan and Sara will be performing exclusively acoustic sets.

In recent years, the festival has featured such notable names as Neko Case, John Prine, Pete Seeger and the Pixies, but is best known as the place where Bob Dylan first went electric in 1965.

The festival takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI on July 30 and 31. Tickets will available March 31 here.

Here’s the complete lineup:

SATURDAY, JULY 30 ~ 11:30 am – 7:00 pm

The Decemberists

Gillian Welch

Earl Scruggs

Gogol Bordello

Ramblin” Jack Elliott

Tegan & Sara

Mavis Staples

The Felice Brothers

Delta Spirit

Freelance Whales

Pokey LaFarge & The South City Three

What Cheer? Brigade

The Devil Makes Three

Song Circle with Dar Williams, Ellis Paul, John Gorka & Liz Queler

The Wailin” Jennys

Typhoon

The Ebony Hillbillies

River City Extension

PS22 Chorus

SUNDAY, JULY 31

Emmylou Harris

Elvis Costello (Solo Acoustic)

Amos Lee

M. Ward

Wanda Jackson

Carolina Chocolate Drops

Middle Brother

Justin Townes Earle

The Secret Sisters

Trampled by Turtles

The Civil Wars

The Head and The Heart

The Cave Singers

David Wax Museum

Mountain Man

The Seeger Clogging All-Stars

BrownBird