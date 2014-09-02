Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford and Jim James channel Bob Dylan in new song

Bob Dylan has written more songs than even he could ever record.

After discovering nearly two dozen never-recorded lyrics written by Dylan during his exceptionally prolific “Basement Tapes” period in the late '60s, award-winning producer T-Bone Burnett has put together an all-star band to marry the lyrics to new music. The band includes Mumford and Sons' Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Elvis Costello, Dawes, Carolina Chocolate Drops” Rhiannon Giddens, and more.

The result is the upcoming tribute album “Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes,” and you can hear a taste of it below, with the animated lyric video for the Costello-led “Married to My Hack.”

Watch the video here:

And take a listen to “Nothing to It,” with James on lead vocals, here.

The upcoming Showtime documentary “Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued” will peek behind the scenes at the album's creation, and will debut November 21. Sam Jones — who helmed the excellent Wilco doc “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” — directed.

“Lost On The River: The New Basement Tapes” arrives November 11.