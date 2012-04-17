Emily Blunt in talks to star with Tom Cruise in ‘All You Need is Kill’

Although she may not be the first person you think of when you hear the title “All You Need is Kill,” Emily Blunt is in talks to co-star with Tom Cruise in the Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller.

“Kill” is being reported as an action spin on the “Groundhog Day” formula. Cruise plays a futuristic soldier who must continually re-live the day of his death at the hands of a vicious alien invasion until he can figure a way out of the time-loop.

Blunt would play a formidable warrior (and apparent Cruise fan) named Valkyrie One, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity,” “Jumper”) is directing.

Currently starring in “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,” Blunt will next be seen in the Judd Apatow-produced comedy “The Five Year Engagement” and, later, alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in the sci-fi film “Looper.”

She recently starred opposite Matt Damon in the sci-fi drama “The Adjustment Bureau.”