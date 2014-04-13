Eminem and Rihanna reunite for ‘Monster’ at MTV Movie Awards: Video

Get More: Eminem, The Monster feat. Rihanna (Live), Music, More Music Videos
Eminem and Rihanna performed their single “Monster” live for the first time at the MTV Movie Awards tonight (April 13).
The duo — who have previously collaborated on three other tracks, including smash-hit “Love the Way You Lie” — volleyed between his fast verses and her stadium-sized chorus, both aided by a some backing tracks. They weaved around fog that covered the stage and spurts of flames in the background. She rocked a short white sheath dress and a white coat bearing the word “Fear” with a matching headband. He skipped the hoodie this time, and went for a military green jacket over a white graphic tee.
“Monster” is a single of Em's latest “The Marshall Mathers 2” album. It became a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 late last year.
Eminem and Rihanna are playing six shows on what is being dubbed — you guessed it — the Monster Tour, in California, New Jersey and Michigan. Those dates are below.
Thursday, August 7 – Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA
Friday, August 8 – Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA
Saturday, August 16 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
Sunday, August 17 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ
Friday, August 22 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI
Saturday, August 23 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI
