Eminem and Rihanna reunite for ‘Monster’ at MTV Movie Awards: Video

Eminem and Rihanna performed their single “Monster” live for the first time at the MTV Movie Awards tonight (April 13).

The duo — who have previously collaborated on three other tracks, including smash-hit “Love the Way You Lie” — volleyed between his fast verses and her stadium-sized chorus, both aided by a some backing tracks. They weaved around fog that covered the stage and spurts of flames in the background. She rocked a short white sheath dress and a white coat bearing the word “Fear” with a matching headband. He skipped the hoodie this time, and went for a military green jacket over a white graphic tee.

“Monster” is a single of Em's latest “The Marshall Mathers 2” album. It became a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 late last year.

Eminem and Rihanna are playing six shows on what is being dubbed — you guessed it — the Monster Tour, in California, New Jersey and Michigan. Those dates are below.

Thursday, August 7 – Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

Friday, August 8 – Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

Saturday, August 16 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Sunday, August 17 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Friday, August 22 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI

Saturday, August 23 – Comerica Park – Detroit, MI