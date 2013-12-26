Eminem and Rihanna’s ‘Monster’ rules the singles chart

Eminem and Rihanna log a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “The Monster.” In doing so, the pair keeps another makeshift duo, Pitbull and Ke$ha, out of the top spot as “Timber” stays at No. 2.

In the slow holiday week, the top six spots stay static on the Billboard Hot 100: OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” is No. 3, A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera”s “Say Something” is No. 4, Lorde”s “Royals” is No. 5 and Imagine Dragons” “Demons” is at No. 6.

Songs already within the top 10 shift spots for the last four positions: Passenger”s “Let Here Go” rises 9-7, Avicii”s “Wake Me Up” falls 7-8, Miley Cyrus” “Wrecking Ball” slips 8-9 and One Direction”s “Story Of My Life” stays at No. 10.

The highest debut belongs to Beyonce, whose “Drunk in Love,” featuring her husband Jay Z, bows at No. 12. It is her highest-reaching Billboard Hot 100 appearance in four years, according to Billboard.