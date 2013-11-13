Eminem scores 2nd best album sales frame of the year on top chart

Eminem proved he’s still a bankable artist as his new album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” tops the Billboard 200 chart after selling a massive 792,000 copies.

The rapper had the second-largest sales frame of the year, only behind the debut of Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience,” which leads with 968,000 copies sold in March. “MMLP2” accounted for 14% of all album sales this week.

“MMLP2” is Eminem’s seventh consecutive No. 1 album — all of which debuted in the top spot — and is larger than his last album, 2010’s “Recovery,” which entered at 741,000. Only his first album, 1999’s “The Slim Shady LP,” debuted and peaked at No. 2.

Three other new albums debuted in this week’s top 10.

Celine Dion’s “Loved Me Back To Life” enters at No. 2 with 77,000 sold. It’s the singer’s highest charting album since 2003’s “One Heart,” which also debuted at No. 2.

Up from No. 4 last week, the “Duck Dynasty” holiday album, “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas,” takes No. 3 with 73,000 copies sold. The album features the “Duck Dynasty” cast crooning with country stars George Strait, Luke Bryan, Josh Turner and Alison Krauss.

Katy Perry’s “PRISM” dips from No. 2 to No. 4, selling 61,000 copies this week, down from 92,000 last week.

Avril Lavigne’s new self-titled album debuts at No. 5 with 44,000 copies, marking her fifth straight top 10. The alt-pop star’s first album, 2002’s “Let Go,” had an even stronger start with 62,000.

Down from No. 3 to No. 6, Kelly Clarkson’s holiday album, “Wrapped In Red,” sold 43,000 copies this week. The former American Idol winner has been in the top 10 six times.

Meanwhile, Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same” slid from No. 5 to No. 7, after selling 37,000.

Steady from last week, Lorde’s “Pure Heroine” remains at No. 8 with 35,000 sold.

Arcade Fire’s “Reflektor” took a significant hit this week, falling from No. 1 to No. 9 with a little over 31,000 copies sold. Last week, the Canadian rock band took the top spot after selling 140,000 copies.

In a surprising debut, a capella group Pentatonix’s “PTX: Vol. II” enters at No. 10 with 31,000. The group’s 2012 album, “PTX: Volume 1,” debuted and peaked at No. 14 with 18,000.

This week’s total album sales added up to 5.68 million units, up 21% from last week (4.70 million) and up 4% compared to the same week in 2012 (5.45 million). To date, 2013’s album sales total 234.33 million, a 7% decrease from this same point in 2012 (251.30 million).