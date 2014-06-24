Eminem, Lana Del Rey, Jack White lead Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival

06.24.14 4 years ago

Eminem, Lana Del Rey, Jack White and John Mayer help light the marquee for the 2014 Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta.

Much the lineup was announced today for the two-day event, which runs Sept. 19-20  in Atlanta's Piedmont Park. Tickets go on sale this Saturday (June 28) at 10 a.m. EST., with only two-day passes being sold presently (no single day… yet).

Zac Brown Band, Bastille, Iggy Azalea, Gregg Allman, Run-DMC, NEEDTOBREATHE, Mayer Hawthorne, AER, the Strypes, Banks, Sleeper Agent, Magic Man, Bear Hands and Ron Pope help to fill out the jam-packed bill.

Check out the website here to see who else made the lineup, with more to be revealed soon.

Eminem is touring with Rihanna for a few dates this summer, making them one of the hottest tours this season. The rapper is also headlining Lollapalooza in August. Check out all dates here.

