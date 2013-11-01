Eminem’s 10 best music videos… did your favorite make the cut?

Eminem will be celebrating the release of his eighth studio album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” on Tuesday, and already that set’s yielded two pretty memorable music videos.

Unforgettable videos have been a theme of Eminem’s career, part of his success and mark as a performing artist and small screen star.

HitFix pulled out 10 of our favorite Slim Shady clips, from more than a decade of music-making. “Stan,” “Lose Yourself,” and newest “Survival” is on there… did your favorite make the cut? Does Dr. Dre ever take the cake? Is “Love the Way You Lie” a keeper?

Check in on Monday for our review of “MMLP2” and more on Eminem’s latest goings-on.