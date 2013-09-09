Eminem’s ‘Berzerk’ video gets Rick Rubin, Kendrick Lamar cameos: Watch

Fish eye lens, backtracking, fake VHS stripes, hyper-contrast, oh my! Eminem’s music video is kicking it old-school, and the rapper’s brought a few friends along in the time machine.

Rick Rubin, Yelawolf, Kendrick Lamar, Em’s Bad Meets Evil cohort Royce Da 5’9″ and Kid Rock all make cameos for the new-old clip, which Eminem previewed last night during one of the most awkward live television appearances ever.



If you weren’t embracing the boombox retro style of the single before, Eminem is practically begging you too, now. All it’s missing is Mike D and Ad-Rock hugging it out with Billy Squier. With this big love-in of contemporaries and protégés, I say “stroke it” indeed.

“Berzerk,” co-produced by Rubin and Dr. Dre, is the lead single from Eminem’s next album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” due Nov. 5. Let’s not revert to peroxide ‘dos for dudes again, please.