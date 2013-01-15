Emma Stone in talks for Guillermo Del Toro haunted house movie ‘Crimson Peak’

Emma Stone is ascending Guillermo Del Toro’s “Crimson Peak.”

The “Amazing Spider-Man” actress is in early talks to star in the filmmaker’s upcoming haunted house movie, which Del Toro has confirmed will serve as his next directing project. Stone’s role, as well as the plot of the film itself, remains under wraps as Del Toro and Lucinda Coxon rewrite the previous draft of the script that the former collaborated on with Matthew Robbins (“Mimic,” “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark”). The film is slated to begin shooting in February of 2014.

The news was broken by Variety.

Del Toro is currently prepping his monsters vs. robots tentpole “Pacific Rim, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12. He also served as a producer on this weekend’s supernatural horror film “Mama” starring Jessica Chastain.

Stone’s most recent big-screen effort, last weekend’s star-studded “Gangster Squad,” was ironically beaten out at the box-office by another haunted house flick, the Marlon Wayans spoof movie “A Haunted House.” She’s next slated to reprise the role of Gwen Stacy in Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”



Will you be seeing “Crimson Peak” when it hits theaters?