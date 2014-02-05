Emma Watson joins Ethan Hawke in thriller ‘Regression’

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson is joining the upcoming thriller “Regression,” from “The Others” director Alejandro Amenábar.

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (“Before Midnight,” “The Purge”) is already on board the mysterious Weinsten Company project.

Besides the fact that the studio is calling it a “thriller,” the plot is being kept completely under wraps for the time being. Amenábar’s also wrote the screenplay, while his MOD Entertainment partner Fernando Bovaira will produce alongside Christina Piovesan.

“I am passionate about Alejandro and his work and am so happy to be collaborating with him. I’m really excited by the challenge my character presents to me as an actress… I can’t wait to begin,” said Watson in a press release.