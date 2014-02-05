Emma Watson joins Ethan Hawke in thriller ‘Regression’

02.05.14 5 years ago

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson is joining the upcoming thriller “Regression,” from “The Others” director Alejandro Amenábar.

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (“Before Midnight,” “The Purge”) is already on board the mysterious Weinsten Company project. 

Besides the fact that the studio is calling it a “thriller,” the plot is being kept completely under wraps for the time being.

Amenábar’s also wrote the screenplay, while his MOD Entertainment partner Fernando Bovaira will produce alongside Christina Piovesan. 

  
“I am passionate about Alejandro and his work and am so happy to be collaborating with him.  I’m really excited by the challenge my character presents to me as an actress… I can’t wait to begin,” said Watson in a press release.
“Emma is a beautiful, humane, sensitive and very talented woman, and I feel very fortunate to be working with her.  I’m sure that her long-standing stellar career has barely begun,” Amenábar added.

Best known for playing Hermione in the “Harry Potter” series, Watson as recently seen in Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” and the ensemble comedy “This Is the End.” She’ll next appear opposite Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky’s biblical epic “Noah.”

TWC-Dimension will release “Regression” sometime in 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSALEJANDRO AMENABARDIMENSIONEmma WatsonEthan HawkeregressionTWC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP