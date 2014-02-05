Emma Watson joins Ethan Hawke in thriller ‘Regression’

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson is joining the upcoming thriller “Regression,” from “The Others” director Alejandro Amenábar.
Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (“Before Midnight,” “The Purge”) is already on board the mysterious Weinsten Company project.
Besides the fact that the studio is calling it a “thriller,” the plot is being kept completely under wraps for the time being.
Amenábar’s also wrote the screenplay, while his MOD Entertainment partner Fernando Bovaira will produce alongside Christina Piovesan.
“I am passionate about Alejandro and his work and am so happy to be collaborating with him. I’m really excited by the challenge my character presents to me as an actress… I can’t wait to begin,” said Watson in a press release.
“Emma is a beautiful, humane, sensitive and very talented woman, and I feel very fortunate to be working with her. I’m sure that her long-standing stellar career has barely begun,” Amenábar added.
Best known for playing Hermione in the “Harry Potter” series, Watson as recently seen in Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring” and the ensemble comedy “This Is the End.” She’ll next appear opposite Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky’s biblical epic “Noah.”
TWC-Dimension will release “Regression” sometime in 2015.
Join The Discussion: Log In With