Emma Watson to lead ‘female ‘Game of Thrones” adaptation ‘Queen of the Tearling’

Emma Watson is heading back to young-adult territory for her next project.

The “Bling Ring” star has signed on for the lead role in “Queen of the Tearling,” an adaptation of a forthcoming young-adult fantasy novel written by Erika Johansen that’s been described as a “female ‘Game of Thrones,'” according to news-breaker Variety. The Warner Bros. project is being produced by David Heyman, who previously collaborated with Watson on the blockbuster “Harry Potter” series. No writer or director is yet attached to the big-screen project.

“Queen of the Tearling” is part of a trilogy of books written by Johansen that will be published beginning next year by Harper Collins. Partially inspired by a speech given by now-president Barack Obama in 2007, the books are set 300 years after an environmental disaster which led to the rise of a sinister ruler known as the Red Queen.

Watson’s career trajectory has been steep as of late; in addition to “The Bling Ring” and last year’s critically-acclaimed “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” the actress can currently be seen as herself in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s apocalyptic comedy “This Is the End.” She’ll next be seen in the biblical epic “Noah” directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman and Anthony Hopkins. That film is currently set for release on March 28, 2014.

