Emma Watson to lead ‘female ‘Game of Thrones” adaptation ‘Queen of the Tearling’

Emma Watson is heading back to young-adult territory for her next project.
The “Bling Ring” star has signed on for the lead role in “Queen of the Tearling,” an adaptation of a forthcoming young-adult fantasy novel written by Erika Johansen that’s been described as a “female ‘Game of Thrones,'” according to news-breaker Variety. The Warner Bros. project is being produced by David Heyman, who previously collaborated with Watson on the blockbuster “Harry Potter” series. No writer or director is yet attached to the big-screen project.
“Queen of the Tearling” is part of a trilogy of books written by Johansen that will be published beginning next year by Harper Collins. Partially inspired by a speech given by now-president Barack Obama in 2007, the books are set 300 years after an environmental disaster which led to the rise of a sinister ruler known as the Red Queen.
Watson’s career trajectory has been steep as of late; in addition to “The Bling Ring” and last year’s critically-acclaimed “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” the actress can currently be seen as herself in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s apocalyptic comedy “This Is the End.” She’ll next be seen in the biblical epic “Noah” directed by Darren Aronofsky and co-starring Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman and Anthony Hopkins. That film is currently set for release on March 28, 2014.
How does one make a “female Game of Thrones” when GoT is in essence a story about women emerging into power in a patriarchal society?
I was thinking the same exact thing as I read this article. Also, from the description, it sounds as though the story leans toward the distopian genre, which is NOTHING like Game of Thrones. Stupid comparison.
The “A Song of Ice and Fire” books are also definitely not young-adult (probably why the material appealed to HBO).
This doesn’t sound like Game of Thrones at all, but I’m sure the reference drives clicks. I hope it’s good, whatever it actually is.
It’s an inaccurate comparison, but I think that what they’re comparing it because the series is about a girl fighting for her thrown after her mother dies against an evil Red Queen of a nearby kingdom. I don’t think they mean it’s anything like the real Game of Thrones.
“Song of Ice and Fire”, the series of books, that were popular in literature ages before any TV series appear, showed the best female characters for the time. George R.R. Martins was just genius about it. Just try to imagine characters like Daenerys or Arya in 1996.
The only thing this project has in common with Game of Thrones is that it is anounced the same week that GoT finished its third season and is enjoying considerable media attention. Attention that these people are desperate to piggyback on. If they had waited a week, they would have called it a female “Man of Steel”. Six months from now, they’ll call it “a darker Hunger Games”. Shame on you Hitfix for playing along with their pathetic promotional gambit.
a series of books inspired by a speech? wow
Cheap headline.
How can a YA series come close to being a female GOT? There is no part of GOT that feels YA.
Can we stop with this feminism bullshit already?