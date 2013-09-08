Emma Watson to play bipolar writer in ‘Your Voice In My Head’

Emma Watson has come a long way from “Harry Potter.”

The “Bling Ring” actress is set to star in “Your Voice In My Head,” an adaptation of author Emma Forrest’s 2012 memoir of the same name. The book, which Forrest herself adapted for the screen, chronicles the British-American writer’s painful struggle with bipolar disorder and the heroic efforts of the doctor she credits with saving her life. Directed by Francesca Gregorini (“Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes”), the film is slated to begin shooting in November.

Watson was last seen in the summer comedy hit “This Is the End” co-starring Seth Rogen and James Franco. She’ll next appear in director Darren Aronofsky’s Biblical epic “Noah” opposite Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Logan Lerman and Anthony Hopkins. That film is slated for release on March 28.

Are you looking forward to seeing Watson in "Your Voice In My Head"?


