Emmy Snub: ‘Orphan Black’sTatiana Maslany gets overlooked

She was definitely a dark horse in the Emmys race, but it’s still a little hard to believe that the voting members of Academy of Television Arts and Sciences couldn’t find a little love for “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany. The Canadian actress did not receive a nod in the Best Actress category this morning, and this is the kind of oversight that only helps to make the awards show look shamelessly, ridiculously biased in the face of impressive work it’s supposed to applaud.
Even the biggest TV snob, when forced at gunpoint to watch a little BBC America scifi show, would have to admit Maslany has turned in not one, but seven great performances on the show. Of course, I get it. It’s a show about clones (strike one), it’s science fiction (strike two) and it’s on BBC America (strike three). How could the Emmys possibly reward a performance of any caliber stuck in this programming ghetto? It’s just easier to throw a few nods at big stars in network shows, regardless of whether or not they’re worthy of it.
I’ll admit, even I was initially skeptical of a TV show about clones (what is this, 1970?). But after one episode I was hooked. It isn’t that Maslany is putting on a one-woman show, zipping in and out of wigs and glasses and accents many times in each episode. That’s the kind of stunt that only proves an actress has a budget for costumes. What is remarkable about Maslany’s work is that each character (and this is also a nod to the strong writing on the show) feels fully realized. They’re not just slightly different shades of the same flat performance, or a variety of accents tossed at viewers to clue us in that a new character has arrived.
Each character has a backstory, specific mannerisms, tonal quirks. When one deeply troubled clone, Helena, met fellow clone Sarah at a diner, we watched her eat like the frightened animal she was. Meanwhile, Sarah struggled to control her distaste for Helena while fighting back an urge to connect she wouldn’t understand until later. It’s not a long scene, but it’s full of emotion, of nuance, of detail. And it’s one actress doing all the heavy lifting.
But people, or at least the people who get an Emmy ballot, aren’t eager to hand out accolades to a show that looks like (on paper, at least) silly kid stuff, especially not basic cable silly kid stuff. There’s even less love for an unknown who exists outside the Hollywood bubble. I could get into why I think several of the nominees in the Best Actress in a Drama category aren’t that worthy, but there’s no point. The point is that Emmy missed a chance to give credit where it was sorely due and missed. The underdog stays the underdog yet again.
This is bullshit. She was the best actress on tv this past season.
True, true.
She was. Are the Emmys about rewarding good acting? If so, this snub is preposterous!
Total B.S. and all my clones agree! But seriously, she has knocked it out of the park in multiple roles on the same show. Does BBCA not have a PR department?
“But people, or at least the people who get an Emmy ballot, aren’t eager to hand out accolades to a show that looks like (on paper, at least) silly kid stuff, especially not foreign silly kid stuff.”
Or – way more likely – they just didn’t watch the show.
Yes — but voters for the acting categories receive reels from the studios so that, even if they haven’t watched the show, they can get a sense of the best/most memorable scenes from the qualifying season. There are a lot of people who either didn’t do their jobs as voters or just voted for shows they watch on network TV. Pure laziness.
This is the most disappointing snub as she is giving the most brilliant performance on TV, male or female, but the fact that she figured into every Emmy conversation I saw was extremely gratifying. And she will figure into every Emmy snub article today, so sometimes a snub is kind of a win (at least that’s what I’m telling myself).
the most disappointing perhaps, but not the most surprising… let’s hope that the buzz created this year combined with a good second season will push her possibilities for next year!
That’s a good attitude, really. It’s disappointing, but everyone is talking about her today — and that has to count for something. I’m sure people are making mental notes to watch season two or maybe even catch up on season 1.
The Hype Maslany got from TV media is disturbing, and ridiculous, in such a short period.
And this is TV Media that gets paid to write objectively about tv,
but fans are called crazy if they behave in the same way.
They already went over the top with always giving only Noble the credit for Fringe, while all he did was playing teh same walter over and over, and getting all the writing and one-liners and gadgets.
and this was at the expense of Torv, where Torv is by far the better actor and had by far the most difficult task, not only creating Olivia from hardly any writing but on top 20 plus distinct versions.
Maslany has more cerdit from the TV Media than Torv got for 5 seasons of brilliant acting, main reason why WB never did any serious Emmy promoting for her, it all went to overrated Noble.
Interesting that Saturn Awards, awards for acting etc in Sci-Fi,only gave Noble 1 award
but Torv got 4 awards (5noms), clearly there are independent people who recgnize great acting when they see it
With Torv no loger in the running, maybe Maslany has a chance there,
although TVMedia looks down on those Saturns.
I can’t remember a more brilliant performance, male or female, in the past 3-4 years. The conversation this injustice is creating is great and all, but I wish I could find it more satisfying, because I know this will be repeated next year.
I like to think they watched Tatiana’s performance, recognized she was wiping the floor with the other nominees and they got scared by her sheer brilliance.
The telling thing to me about Tatiana Maslany’s performance is how short the cast list seems on IMDB. Any time I take a look, I expect to see several extra actresses; not just one.
Heck, she could have won both lead AND supporting actress. Alison was one of my favorite characters on tv this year, hands down.
It’s truly amazing — I think if you dissected the show and just focused on each performance as if it were a stand alone, everyone would still be impressed.
Maybe that is what hurt her.she can’t be nominated for the whole show, she has to be nominated for the role. Like you said Alison is a different role than Cossima or Helena and Sarah and maybe that’s what got her pushed out.
No Margulies. No Maslany. No Russell. No Rossum.
No likey!
Just shows how out of touch the Emmys are with everything. They probably didn’t even know this show existed.