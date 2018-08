We are gathered here today to pay our respects to Aubrey Plaza’s Emmys dress. A long, lacy, spooky thing that makes Aubrey look like the Madame of a brothel full of witches (“American Horror Story” Season 3 spoiler, perhaps?), or the most glamorous woman at the funeral.

Aubrey is always oozing with So! Much! Angst!, and I’m only disappointed she didn’t accessorize with a Ouija Board.

(Photo via AP)