“Veep” is totally cleaning up at the 2013 Emmys, with awards so far in the hands of lead actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her supportive assistant Tony Hale. Julia’s acceptance speech was an early highlight of the show, especially the bit she improvised with Tony, who was still on the stage. A delightful pair, these two chuckleheads!

I love this show, and now maybe the rest of the world will as well.